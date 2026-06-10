South Africa: Midnight Massacre Leaves 12 Dead and Nine Injured

· Twelve people were killed after gunmen stormed Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland and opened fire on residents.

· Police say more than 10 suspects fled in a white Toyota Quantum after attacking people at several spots inside the settlement.

Twelve people have been killed in a brutal mass shooting at Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland on the East Rand.

Nine others were wounded and rushed to different hospitals in the East Rand after gunmen stormed the informal just before midnight on Tuesday.

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The South African Police Services said the attack happened at about 11.10pm on 9 June 2026.

Officers arrived at the scene and found several people lying with gunshot wounds.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to treat the injured and take them to hospital.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tinswalo Sibeko said eight adult men and three adult women were declared dead at the scene.

"The 12th victim, an adult man, later died in hospital. the motive of the attack is still unknown," said Sibeko.

Sibeko said the motive for the attack is still unknown.

She added that they believe that more than 10 suspects were dropped off near a petrol station in Cleveland by a white Toyota Quantum.

The gunmen allegedly entered the informal settlement through both entrances.

"They then moved through the area and opened fire on residents and community members at several locations," said Sibeko.

After the attack, they allegedly fled in the same white Toyota Quantum.

No arrests have been made, and police have launched a manhunt and are appealing to the public for help.

Provincial and district detectives, crime intelligence officers and forensic experts have been deployed to investigate the massacre and track down the killers.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send an anonymous tip-off through the MySAPS mobile app