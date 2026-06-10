South Africa: Kidnapping Remains Gauteng's Biggest Crime Headache

· Gauteng recorded 5,066 fewer serious crimes in the first three months of 2026, with murder, rape and carjacking all showing declines.

· Kidnappings increased by 1.6%, with more than half of the 2,404 cases linked to vehicle hijackings.

Gauteng police say their crime-fighting operations are paying off, with several major crime categories showing a decline.

But kidnappings remain a growing threat across the province.

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Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni presented the latest crime statistics during a briefing in Kempton Park on Tuesday.

He said Gauteng recorded 5,066 fewer cases among the 17 community-reported serious crimes during the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year.

The overall crime rate dropped by 5.2% compared with the same period last year.

Mthombeni said intelligence-driven policing, visible police patrols and stronger partnerships with communities contributed to the improvement.

Key crime statistics:

· Overall serious crime decreased by 5.2%

· Murder dropped by 15%

· Attempted murder declined by 3.2%

· Rape cases fell by 9.9%, with 202 fewer reported incidents

· Carjackings dropped by 17.1%

· Property-related crimes fell by 9.7%

· Gauteng accounts for 26% of South Africa's community-reported crime

Despite the positive numbers, kidnappings continue to worry police.

Mthombeni said kidnappings increased by 1.6%, with 38 more cases reported during the period under review.

A total of 2,404 kidnappings were recorded.

Breakdown of kidnapping cases:

· 1,307 linked to carjackings and attempted carjackings

· 415 linked to robberies

· 163 ransom kidnappings

· 118 linked to rape cases

· 17 linked to extortion

· Nine linked to human trafficking

Mthombeni described kidnappings as one of the "province's biggest crime challenges".

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He said "police have launched joint operations involving the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, organised crime investigators and specialised units".

These operations led to the arrest of 616 kidnapping suspects between January and March 2026.

Some of the accused have already appeared in court, while other cases are still being investigated.

Meanwhile, police are preparing for possible unrest linked to anti-illegal immigration protests expected at the end of June.

Gauteng police say they are ready to respond to any threats to public safety.

Gauteng Visible Policing head Major General Mark Joseph warned that transport routes could be targeted.

He said groups supporting the planned action have threatened to disrupt major highways, including the N1, N3, N4 and N12.

The province has also seen several senior police officers suspended or arrested following revelations at the Madlanga Commission.

Despite this, police insist these developments have not affected operations on the ground.

Many Gauteng residents, however, say they still do not feel safe and want police to do more to bring crime down even further.