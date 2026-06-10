Sudan: Human Resources Minister - 4 Million Sudanese Wish to Voluntarily Return Home

Cairo — The Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, Mua'tassim Ahmed Salih, affirmed that the "Government of Hope" is exerting significant efforts to restore security and stability in the country, noting that approximately four million Sudanese wish to return voluntarily to their homeland without dictates from any party or country.

Speaking at a press conference held in Cairo on the sidelines of launching the second phase of the voluntary return programme, the Minister explained that the state has successfully stabilized the security situation in 11 states, urging citizens to disregard rumors regarding security vacuums or a lack of services.

He revealed that electricity has been restored to up to 80% of Khartoum and several other states, while logistical services are witnessing marked improvement. He added that over 14,700 electrical transformers were completely destroyed due to the war waged by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He noted that rehabilitating the electricity sector poses a major challenge due to the time required to import transformers, praising the Ministry of Finance's efforts in procuring them. He noted that large parts of Khartoum State have regained power services, while the state has managed to restore water services by 25% despite the extensive damage inflicted on the sector.

The Minister added that several Arab nations are supporting Sudan in regional and international forums and contributing to security and stability, reiterating that the militia committed gross violations against citizens, targeting their lives and properties.

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He disclosed a five-year plan spanning 2026 to 2030 aimed at providing livelihoods by supporting over three million small-scale projects, thereby improving citizens' economic conditions. The Minister announced that the poverty rate has reached 73%, clarifying that this percentage encompasses Sudanese both inside and outside the country, while noting that there are roughly 9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) whose living conditions were severely impacted by the destruction of livelihoods.

He stated that during 2026, the ministry is focusing on building partnerships to implement 500,000 projects for youth and women, alongside agricultural projects that include providing seeds and fertilizers. He added that 15 partnerships have been established to support women's groups, praising women's efficiency and dedication in managing these projects. Furthermore, he announced the readiness of over 10,000 projects for beneficiaries, calling on returnees from abroad to capitalize on available opportunities.

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The Minister explained that the state is working to create an enabling environment for the return of citizens and to provide employment opportunities, especially after the resumption of financing windows via banks, the Zakat Chamber, and the Anti-Poverty Commission. He praised the role of the Zakat Chamber in executing the voluntary return project, noting that the project aims to deploy 200 buses to transport approximately 10,000 Sudanese who cannot afford return expenses, emphasizing a significant need for the return of teachers and qualified cadres to contribute to the recovery and reconstruction phase.

He pointed out that the ministry is currently operating at no more than 10% of its capacity, while the state moves to reinstate employees to their positions, confirming that no decisions have been issued to downsize the workforce and that labor laws guarantee the protection of employees' rights.

The Minister confirmed ongoing popular efforts to rehabilitate hospitals and provide medical equipment, while leveraging Egyptian expertise in vocational training and reconstruction, noting the availability of scholarships and training opportunities for Sudanese residing in Egypt. He added that the National Health Insurance fund is adopting the slogan "A Health Center in Every Locality," having launched over 80 model health centers, providing free health insurance services, and organizing 70 medical camps. He revealed that approximately 90% of health insurance centers have resumed operations, emphasizing continuous government efforts to improve health services and ensure a dignified life for citizens.