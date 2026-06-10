Kenya: Olkaria Green Energy Park Secures Customs Status, Unlocking Investor Tax Incentives

Nairobi — Investors establishing operations at the Olkaria Green Energy Park are set to benefit from tax and customs incentives after the facility was officially designated a Customs Controlled Area.

The designation was granted to KenGen Energy Services (SEZ) Limited through Kenya Gazette Notice No. 8412 published on June 5, 2026, by the Commissioner of Customs and Border Control under the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

The move activates incentives available under the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Act, 2015, paving the way for the park to operate as a fully-fledged industrial and investment hub.

Under the designation, the KenGen Green Energy Park will operate as a distinct customs jurisdiction, with all goods entering, moving within, or leaving the zone subject to defined customs procedures and compliance requirements.

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The framework provides for customs stations, designated entry and exit points, bonded cargo handling systems, and regulatory compliance mechanisms.

For investors, the status unlocks a range of benefits including streamlined import and export procedures, duty and tax advantages on eligible inputs, faster cargo clearance, and simplified regulatory processes.

The designation also removes uncertainties that often arise during the early stages of Special Economic Zone implementation.

KenGen Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Eng. Peter Njenga described the gazettement as a major milestone for the Green Energy Park and a key component of the company's strategy to leverage geothermal resources to drive industrial development.

"The gazettement of the KenGen Green Energy Park as a Customs Controlled Area is the operational key that turns our vision into reality. The designation under Kenya Gazette Notice No. 8412 unlocks the full SEZ investment framework at Olkaria, cementing the park's position as Africa's foremost geothermal-powered industrial hub," said Njenga.

He added that the park provides an attractive proposition for industries seeking sustainable production environments powered by renewable energy.

"Global industries are increasingly seeking stable, low-carbon production environments. The KenGen Green Energy Park offers exactly that--a single investable ecosystem where renewable energy, trade facilitation and industrial policy converge," he said.

The park has already attracted five investors operating in sectors including data centres, green fertiliser production, electric mobility, steel fabrication, logistics and manufacturing.

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According to KenGen, the investments are anchored on access to reliable geothermal baseload power, reflecting the company's broader strategy of supporting industrialisation beyond electricity generation.

Located in Olkaria, Naivasha, the Green Energy Park is designed to host energy-intensive industries that require access to clean geothermal power, water and industrial land.

The project forms part of Kenya's broader industrialisation agenda and supports the country's Vision 2030 development blueprint by promoting green manufacturing, export-oriented investment and sustainable economic growth.

As global demand for low-carbon production grows, KenGen says the park positions Kenya as a competitive destination for investors seeking environmentally sustainable industrial operations.