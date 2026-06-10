Rwanda: Enjoying Wedding Season Without the Financial Hangover

opinion

The dry season is here, and with it comes one of the most joyful times of the Rwandan year: wedding season.

Across the country, families are gathering for gusaba ceremonies and ubukwe celebrations, and the invitations are beginning to fill our weekends. Few cultures honor marriage and family the way Rwandans do.

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Although coming together to celebrate a couple is a beautiful expression, it can also be expensive. Not just for the couple, but for everyone around them.

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In the space of a few months, many people are asked to contribute to several celebrations: the contribution meeting for a cousin, the gift for a colleague, transport to a ceremony in another district, new clothes, or umushanana, to look your best.

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Each request feels small on its own. Together, they can quietly drain a household budget and leave you entering the next season tired and short of cash. The celebrations were worth it, but the financial hangover is real.

The answer is not to become stingy or to step back from community. Generosity and showing up for one another are part of Rwandan dignity, or agaciro. The answer is to plan your generosity, so that giving is a joy rather than a strain.

Set a celebration fund for the whole season

Rather than meeting each invitation as a fresh surprise, decide now how much you can comfortably give to celebrations across the entire dry season, and set that amount aside in its own place. Think of it as a celebration fund.

An ikimina among friends works well for this, or a separate mobile money savings goal. When the next contribution meeting comes, you draw from a pool you already prepared, instead of pulling from money meant for rent, food or school fees.

It also helps to decide your giving in advance, in a quiet moment, before any pressure is in the room.

A close family member's wedding naturally calls for more than the celebration of an acquaintance from work. There is no shame in this.

Setting your own levels ahead of time protects you from being swept into amounts you cannot truly afford, simply because others around you are giving more.

If the wedding is yours, separate the day from the debt

For couples planning their own ubukwe, the most important money move is to separate what the day truly needs from what is only for show. A wedding is one day. A marriage is meant to last a lifetime.

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Starting that life under a heavy load of debt taken on for a single celebration is a poor trade.

Decide on a budget you can meet without borrowing against your future, and build the day within it. Guests remember warmth and welcome far longer than they remember how much was spent.

Honest conversation is part of this too.

If a friend or relative is collecting contributions and you cannot give what others are giving, it is perfectly acceptable to give what you can with a glad heart. Those who love you would rather have your presence and your blessing than push you into hardship.

Wedding season is a gift. It reminds us that we belong to one another and that life's milestones are meant to be shared.

With a little planning, you can be fully present at every celebration this season, give generously where it matters most, and still begin the new year on steady financial ground. That is how you keep the joy and skip the economic hangover.

The writer is a personal finance expert, speaker, and author of 16 books including the New York Times bestseller "Zero Debt." She and her husband Earl Cox are expanding their financial education firm in Rwanda to support financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment.