Rwanda: What Next After Rayon, Skol Deal Ends?

Rayon Sports have entered a new chapter after ending their 12-year partnership with SKOL Brewery Ltd (SBL), a move that has sparked speculation over who will become the club's next major sponsor.

Speaking exclusively to Times Sport, Rayon Sports spokesperson Olivier Gakwaya revealed that the club is in discussions with several potential partners.

With the SKOL sponsorship deal officially coming to an end, attention has quickly shifted to potential replacements. Bank of Kigali has reportedly emerged as an interested partner, although neither the club nor the financial institution has shared any details on whether serious negotiations are underway ahead of the 2026/27 BK Pro League season.

"We've talked with different stakeholders who look promising besides BK. Among them is telecom company Airtel, but people should also remember that we already have a partnership with Jayrutty Investment East Africa Co. Ltd," Gakwaya said.

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ALSO READ: Rayon Sports, SKOL part ways

Replacing SKOL may not be an easy task. Under the three-year agreement signed in 2022, the brewery injected Rwf300 million per season into the club, making it one of the biggest sponsorship deals in Rwandan football. The question now is which company has the financial capacity and strategic interest to fill that gap.

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According to the joint statement announcing the mutual end of the sponsorship agreement, both parties expressed openness to exploring new forms of collaboration in the future. This raises the possibility that Rayon Sports could continue using the training facilities under a separate arrangement.

Addressing the issue, Gakwaya said the club has already received a proposal from SKOL outlining possible areas of continued cooperation.

"After parting ways with SKOL, we received a draft proposal on how we could continue working together under agreed conditions. Rayon Sports is currently assessing what would be most beneficial for the club," he said.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season, signing defenders Didier Nshuti and Zuberi Hakizimana, versatile full-back Didier Ndayishimiye, midfielder Daniel Muhoza, and Christian "Bebeto" Nisingizwe.

The recruitment drive underscores the club's determination to build a competitive team as they prepare to represent Rwanda in the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup.