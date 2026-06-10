Zimbabwe/Zambia: Mighty Warriors Lose Four Nations Cup Final to Zambia

THE Mighty Warriors' quest for Four Nations Cup glory ended in disappointment after they suffered a 3-0 defeat to hosts Zambia in the final played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium Tuesday evening.

Zimbabwe were hoping to avenge their previous defeat to the Copper Queens, having also lost to the hosts when the two sides met in March at the Women's COSAFA Cup.

Despite putting up a solid first-half performance and matching Zambia for large periods of the game, Zimbabwe conceded on the stroke of half time in the 45th minute when Racheal Kundananji found the back of the net to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break.

Coming back to the second half, Zimbabwe nearly pulled one back in the 52nd minute through Ethel Chinyerere, but her effort went wide off the target.

Chinyerere's effort proved costly as Zambia doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute through Prisca Chilufya before she completed her brace four minutes later to make it 3-0.

The victory saw Zambia lift the Four Nations Cup title, while Zimbabwe settled for the runners-up position.

For Zambia, the tournament served as part of their preparations for next month's Women's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

While Zimbabwe this was a platform for coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda with an opportunity to assess her squad ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games qualifiers, which are scheduled to begin later this year.