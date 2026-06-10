Africa Aquatics Zone Iv Championships Come to Botswana

Gaborone — Botswana will host the Africa Aquatics Zone IV Championships from September 2 to 5, 2026, further cementing its growing reputation as a destination for international sporting events.

The championships will bring together some of Southern Africa's most talented young aquatic athletes, coaches, technical officials, administrators and supporters for four days of high-level competition and regional sporting exchange.

Addressing the media during a press conference , Botswana Swimming Sport Association (BSSA) president, Kgaotsang Matthews, said the event represented a significant milestone for Botswana sport.

"We are honoured that Botswana has once again been entrusted with the responsibility of hosting this prestigious regional event. It is a testament to the confidence that Africa Aquatics and our regional partners have in Botswana's ability to organise and deliver world-class sporting events," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Matthews revealed that four Botswana swimmers, Benco Van Rooyen, Aahana Sohoni, Muela Mutinda and Hanna Jobe, had travelled to Mauritius with coach Colter Carmen to participate in the Zone IV Open Water Swimming Championships.

She said beyond the competition, the championships would provide an opportunity to showcase Botswana's hospitality, sporting infrastructure and commitment to youth and sports development. The event would also offer local swimmers a chance to compete against some of the region's best athletes on home soil.

Matthews acknowledged that while preparations were progressing well, significant work remained ahead of the event.

She announced that several partners had already committed support, including Inum Properties with P75 000, Knockout Cash & Carry with P70 000, Emergency 911 through medical coverage assistance valued at P95 000, Leap Frog through the provision of LED screens, ITIQ with IT services valued at P160 000 and Air Botswana as the official airline carrier. "We remain committed to ensuring that every athlete, official and visitor experiences an event that reflects the highest standards of organisation and professionalism," she said.

For his part, Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) Director of Sport Development, Peace Seleka, described swimming as one of Botswana's most inspiring sporting success stories, following the award of swimming as a Sporting Code of the Year at the BNSC Sports Awards earlier this year, while rising swimming star Melodi Saleshando was recognised as Junior Sportsperson of the Year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Swimming has consistently demonstrated excellence, resilience, sound governance and a commitment to athlete development. The Zone IV Championships therefore present another opportunity to showcase this excellence to the region," said Seleka.

He said the event was expected to stimulate economic activity through increased demand for accommodation, transport, hospitality, tourism and related services as Botswana welcomes more visitors from across Southern Africa. Seleka further noted that the championships aligned with Botswana's growing sports tourism ambitions following the successful hosting of the World Athletics Relays earlier this year.

"The Zone IV Aquatics Championships allow us to build on that momentum while reinforcing sport's role as a catalyst for economic growth, youth empowerment, tourism development and national pride," he said.

BOPA