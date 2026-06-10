Namibia: NCS Continue Netball Dominance

Namibia Correctional Service continued their dominance in the MTC Netball Premier League with two convincing victories over the weekend.

On Saturday they beat Tigers 52-34 and followed it up with a commanding 64-34 win against Wanderers on Sunday to move 24 points clear at the top of the log.

Tigers initially provided stiff competition, but NCS gradually took control of the match with their disciplined defence, clinical finishing and strong court management to win by a comfortable 18-goal margin.

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On Sunday, they took control from the start against Wanderers, building up a 19-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and stretching it to 32-16 by halftime.

NCS continued to dominate after the break, going 50-24 ahead by the third quarter before completing a commanding 30-point victory.

NCS have dominated the league in recent years, winning it for the past three years in a row, and four times over the past five years, and on current form, another crown is now well within their grasp.

NCS captain for the day Elisia Hambongo said everything went according to plan.

"It was a great game - we managed to capitalise on our turnovers and kept our circle passes, and just remained composed and listened to what the coaches told us. We are really happy that we are still at the top and unbeaten because we are working really hard for this position, and Im confident that we can defend our title," she said.

With the league now roughly at the halfway stage, NCS lead the log on 73 points from 13 matches - 24 points ahead of NDF Mighty Gunners. Gunners, however, have two matches in hand, but even if they win them, they still have a big gap to close if they hope to challenge NCS for the title.

Afrocat Lions, meanwhile, climbed one position to sixth on the log with a 55-36 win against Namibian Navy on Sunday.

Afrocat led from the start, going 15-8 ahead at the end of the first quarter and 32-18 by halftime. They stretched their lead to 43-26 by the third quarter before completing a comfortable 19-point victory.

That win saw them moving up to sixth position on 32 points, just ahead of Tigers on goal aggregate, leaving coach Dimitri Bittler quite satisfied with their performance.

"The girls did quite good - we have new players that we brought in for the second leg, so we tested them today to see how they are performing, and overall they gave a very good performance. But obviously we'll have to go back to the drawing board to prepare for Tigers next week - that will be a totally different ball game," he said.

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"We are happy with our log position, it's one step at a time. We dropped a few points during the Power Week at Swakopmund, so we are happy that we could catch up a bit on this leg, but the bonus points have kept us in contention so we are hoping that we can continue where we left off in our last game," he added.

Namibian Navy managed to collect their first points of the season when they held Wanderers to a 38-38 draw on Saturday.

Navy, however, are in deep trouble, at the bottom of the log on two points, and in danger of being relegated. It is a far cry from their lofty heights of just a few years ago when they finished second for three years in a row from 2022 to 2024.