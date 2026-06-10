Namibia: Young Athletes Sparkle in Mauritius

Namibia's up-and-coming junior athletes excelled at the Southern African Confederation Athletics Championships in Mauritius over the weekend.

Competing at the Cote d'Or National Sport Complex, about 20km outside the capital Port Louis, the Namibian team of 13 athletes won a total of 17 medals, consisting of six gold, 10 silver and one bronze medal.

It was Namibia's best ever performance at the junior championships, while the country finished fourth overall out of 12 competing Southern African nations. Botswana was the overall winner, followed by Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

The secretary general of Athletics Namibia, Madelyn Kotze was elated with the team's performances.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Our athletes performed very well, above expectation I'd say, if one compares it to our previous performances at these championships. It's the most medals that we have ever won, while one of our athletes, Ruano De Carvalho, also qualified for the u20 World Athletics Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon in August," she said.

"The championships were well organised and all our athletes were happy with their accommodation and other logistics," she added.

Maria Kanyange led Namibia's charge with two gold medals in the women u20 middle distance events. She won the 800m in 2:13.50 and the 1 500m in 4:35.48.

The other gold medallists were Matt-Reece Izaaks (men u18 1 500m - 4:09.68); Alexandria Scheepers (women u18 high jump - 1.75m); Anro Bouwer (men u18 high jump, 1.96m); Christo van Rooyen - men u18 400m hurdles - 53.20).

Namibia's silver medallists were: L'Wyk Viljoen (men u18 shot put - 15.88m); Ruano De Carvalho (men u20 100m -10.42 seconds); Kambiri Kazaatjo (men u20 400m - 57.51 seconds); Ovaua Katjiougua (women u18 400m - 58.94); Halleluyah Kaulinge (men u20 high jump - 1.95m); Jaco Potgieter (men u20 400m hurdles - 55.05); Matt Reece Izaaks (men u18 800m - 1:58.63); Ovaua Katjioungua (women u20 200m - 25.87); Ruano De Carvalho (men u20 200m - 21.38); and Namibia's u18 medley relay team.

Namibia's bronze medallist was Jaco Potgieter who came third in the men u20 100m hurdles in 14.79 seconds.

De Carvalho was Namibia's only athlete that qualified for the u20 World Championships with his 100m time of 10.42 seconds but Kotze said there is still time for athletes to qualify before the end of June.

She also called on corporate Namibia for support.

"Our athletes delivered so we are very happy with their performances. They also won medals at the Africa Junior Championships and the Africa Youth Games last year, so the talent is there, but we just need more support from the corporates to help develop them," she said.