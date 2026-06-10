Rwanda: What UB40's Kigali Concert Says About the Staying Power of Reggae

Kigali's BK Arena filled with reggae nostalgia Tuesday night as UB40 featuring Ali Campbell brought its Big Love Tour to Rwanda for the band's first performance in the capital.

The British group drew a crowd of longtime fans, many of them older concertgoers who grew up with the band's catalog, along with a few who travelled from neighboring countries for the show.

The mood began building early, with local DJs and entertainers including Nep DJs, DJ Infinity and Nicolas Peks warming up the arena from around 7 p.m. with reggae classics and old-school favorites.

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The night also carried a small disappointment before the main act.

Rwandan singer Boukuru had been announced as the opening performer but did not appear on stage.

She later told fans on social media that unforeseen circumstances, beyond the control of her team and the event organizers, kept her from performing.

By the time the band took the stage at about 9 p.m., the audience was ready.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell opened with "One In Ten," setting off cheers across the arena before moving through a run of familiar songs that kept much of the crowd on its feet.

The set included "Cherry Oh Baby," "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "Stick By Me," "Come Back Darling," "Kingston Town" and "If It Happens Again."

When the band paused between songs, the arena rang with repeated chants of "Red Red Wine."

The call was answered with one of the band's most recognizable songs, and thousands of voices joined in as soon as the opening notes began.

For many in attendance, that moment carried the emotional weight of the evening.

"I came from Nairobi and I'm really happy to be here," Janet Odawa, who travelled from Kenya for the concert, told The New Times. "I'm excited to hear 'Red Red Wine' live and sing along with other fans. I first heard UB40 when I was around 10 years old through my mother, and their music has stayed with me ever since."

Another fan, Isaac Hakizimana, said he had waited years for a chance to see the band in person.

"I've been a fan of UB40 for many years, and having the opportunity to watch them perform in Kigali is something I've been waiting for for a long time," he said. "I'm very happy that the day finally came."

The crowd remained lively throughout the night, singing along and dancing as the band continued through its catalog.

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The Kigali audience also included familiar regional figures. Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone was spotted in the crowd, along with Rwandan reggae veteran Ras Kayaga, who said the concert reflected the growth of Rwanda's entertainment scene.

"UB40 featuring Ali Campbell coming to Kigali shows how far Rwanda's music scene has come," he told press. "After the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, few would have imagined that a world-renowned group of this magnitude would one day perform for Rwandan audiences. It is a sign of the country's progress and growing presence on the international entertainment map."

He said younger artistes should pay attention to moments like this and learn from established acts.

The concert ended at about 10:30 p.m. with "(I Can't Help) Falling in Love With You," but many in the arena were still asking for more. Chants of "We want more" echoed across the venue as the band wrapped up an evening that leaned heavily on memory, singalongs and the staying power of reggae.