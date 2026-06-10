Nigeria: Edo Shuts Schools As DSS Allegedly Uncovers Plot to Abduct Students

The Edo state government has ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following intelligence reports of a kidnap threat against students.

The directive, contained in a circular issued by the State Ministry of Education and signed by its Permanent Secretary, Mr Enodolomwanyi Otamere, said the affected schools were Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School and Makeke Secondary School.

The circular dated June 9 was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.

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NAN reports that the closure came against the backdrop of a security intelligence report by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The reports in a memo dated June 5, and sighted by NAN, warned of an alleged plan by suspected bandits to carry out a mass abduction of school children in Edo North Senatorial District.

According to the intelligence memo addressed to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the DSS intercepted communications between two suspected bandits.

The two suspects allegedly discussed targeting school children after earlier attempts to kidnap wealthy individuals failed to yield expected financial gains.

The report indicates that the suspects believed abducting students will attract greater government attention and increase their chances of securing substantial ransom payments and other concessions.

The memo further revealed that a 25-year-old suspect was arrested on June 4 while allegedly conducting surveillance around Makeke Secondary School in the Makeke community, one of the schools subsequently shut by the government.

According to the document, the suspect's activities heightened fears that preparations for the planned operation may already have been underway.

In response to the threat, the security agency advised authorities to strengthen protection around schools and educational institutions across the state, particularly in Edo North.

The DSS also recommended the deployment of additional security personnel, enhanced collaboration among security agencies, local vigilante groups and hunters, as well as intensified patrols and surveillance in vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile in the memo directing the closure of the schools, the permanent secretary said that the decision followed security advisories from relevant agencies warning of threats to the safety of students, teachers and surrounding communities.

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"The Ministry of Education has received intelligence reports and advisories from relevant security agencies regarding credible threats to the safety of students, staff, and school communities in some parts of the Akoko Edo Local Government Area," he said.

He added that all academic and non-academic activities in the affected schools had been suspended until further notice as part of efforts to safeguard lives and property.

Otamare said that in spite of the closure, candidates currently sitting for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would continue to have access to examination centres under strict security arrangements.

"Candidates currently participating in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) shall be allowed access to sit for their examinations under strict security arrangements and supervision as may be provided by the relevant security agencies and community stakeholders," he said.

He directed school principals to ensure the orderly release of students to their parents and guardians, secure school facilities and maintain close communication with government authorities and security agencies.

He also urged parents and residents of the affected communities to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts continue to neutralise the threat and restore normal academic activities. (NAN)