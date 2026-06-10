Kenya: Schools to Close for Mid-Term Break June 24-28, Govt Announces

The Citizen
(file photo)
10 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Spencer Walela

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced that schools across the country will proceed for the mid-term break between June 24 and June 28 amid growing concerns over student unrest in learning institutions.

Ogamba said the Ministry of Education has formed a multi-stakeholders team to address the rising cases of unrest and strengthen safety measures in schools

The CS noted that the team will bring together education officials, security agencies, school administrators, parents and other stakeholders to identify the root causes of the disturbances and recommend lasting solutions.

"The unrest seems to be driven by a number of factors, including leadership challenges within institutions, learner anxiety and examination-related stress, poor conditions in boarding schools, alcohol and drug abuse, strenuous school routines, and peer influence," Ogamba said.

He added that the government is committed to working closely with stakeholders to restore discipline, improve the learning environment and safeguard students' welfare across the country.

The announcement comes as several schools continue to report incidents of unrest, prompting heightened concern among education authorities and parents.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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