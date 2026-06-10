Namibia: Solunga Secures Historic Move to U.S. Academy

10 June 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia Under-17 national team goalkeeper Milco Solunga has described his upcoming August move to the United States as a dream come true after securing a place at Western Reserve Academy, one of America's most prestigious schools known for its academic excellence and strong athletic programmes.

The 17-year-old was among just seven players selected from the Vision2Africa Namibia Showcase in Windhoek and became the first-ever Namibian footballer to be placed by Vision2Africa, marking a significant milestone for both the organisation and Namibian football.

Currently a learner at Windhoek High School and a player at the Athletic Club Football Academy, Solunga said the opportunity marks a major step towards achieving his ambitions on and off the field.

"I am very excited for this opportunity to further my football and studies at Western Reserve Academy. It is a huge stepping-stone in my dual dream of pursuing football while also focusing on my education," he said.

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"It is a massive game-changer for my young career as a footballer, and my excitement is difficult to put into words."

The talented shot-stopper said he hopes to use the opportunity to improve his goalkeeping abilities and further develop the physical aspects of his game while competing in a highly competitive environment.

"I want to improve my stature as a goalkeeper and enhance my physical development in football. I would also like to thank Vision2Africa for their commitment to scouting and creating opportunities for players here in Namibia," he added.

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