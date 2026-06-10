Namibia: 27th ALV Engineering GTSS Tourney Launched

ONGWEDIVA — The 27th edition of the ALV Engineering Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School (GTSS) tournament was officially launched on Monday in Ongwediva and will run from 12 to 14 June.

During the launch, pledges worth N$33 000 in cash were made. Other pledges were made in kind. ALV Engineering pledged N$7 200 and is the main sponsor.

Other sponsors include Xtreme Marketing, Omulunga Radio, Highway Filling Station, Okapya Liner, Myweather cc, Washinuna Trading, Star Comets cc, Coca Cola, Oshana NSSU, and Kashipu Investment. In-kind pledges include the use of school infrastructure and a football pitch from sister schools.

The school principal, Eelu Sakaria, said the tournament gives learners a chance to show talent and build teamwork. He thanked ALV Engineering for "planting into sport development" and said sponsors help schools overcome challenges.

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He said the tournament also boosts local businesses. Vendors sell their products during the tournament. Most successful business people in Ongwediva started selling at this tournament, he added.

Sakaria further said that learners will be sharper in class if they take part in sport.

"Sport is the best tool for academics. A healthy body makes a sharp mind," he said.

He added that in Namibia's 8th administration, under the leadership of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, sport is priority number two.

"That is why GTSS will continue to prioritise sport development through tournaments like this one," he said.

GTSS is also home to the Mighty Angels. The team plays in the FNB Women's Super League. Many of the players started their journey at GT.

He also spoke about the challenges the school faces. One of them is that the school does not have its own football pitch. Learners use the other available sport fields from outside.

The fields are not always open, and sometimes they are asked to pay to use them. Other challenges, Sakaria said, were that when schools introduce new sport codes during the tournament, learners do not turn up in large numbers to participate. He called on schools to always consider uncommon sport codes. "Sport isn't only football or netball. It also includes other sport codes," he said.

Sakaria thanked sister schools and institutions. "They always make their infrastructure available during the tournament. Without them, we cannot host," he said.

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Sport codes for this year are volleyball, football for boys and girls, chess, basketball for boys and girls, and netball.

NSSU backs school sport

Namibian School Sport Union (NSSU) Oshana Chairperson Weyulu Hafuto said NSSU is working to strengthen school sport in the region. NSSU supports schools with coaching, equipment and officials during tournaments. He told athletes, "You are already winning by showing up. Play hard, play fair, play with respect. NSSU believes every learner has talent. Our job is to give you the platform to show it."

He said NSSU will continue to partner with schools and sponsors so that learners have more opportunities to compete and grow. [email protected]