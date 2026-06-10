Namibia: Mengo Chasing Dreams Beyond Borders

Eleven-year-old footballer Angelo Mengo's passion for football began before he even started school. When he did, he spent his mornings before class, break times, and afternoons after school playing football while waiting for his parents to pick him up.

In January 2023, he joined Dokkies Schmidt Football Academy (DSFA) when it was established. His father, a longtime admirer of Dokkies Schmidt, immediately enrolled him upon hearing about the new academy.

"I was in grade two when I joined the academy. I am proud to say that I am one of the founding members of the academy and proud to be a player of DSFA," he said.

Mengo draws inspiration from his father, Jefta Mengo, as well as from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. Watching his father play every weekend motivated him to pursue football and to dream of becoming a professional player.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I admire my dad's pace and goal-scoring ability, Bruno Fernandes' passing and technique, and Cristiano Ronaldo because he is the best in the world. My aim is to combine all their strengths so that I can become one of the best players," he said. An attacking midfielder who can also play in defence, Mengo describes his key strengths as physicality, pace, shooting and passing.

His most memorable football moment to date was helping his team win the Dunes Cup in 2025.

Looking ahead, Mengo dreams of playing in the Namibia Premier Football League before pursuing opportunities in South Africa, England, or Spain.

The DSFA team is set to participate in the Dinaledi Tournament in Botswana from 17 to 21 July 2026. Mengo is currently seeking financial support to help cover his travel and accommodation expenses for the tournament. Donations can be made through his father at 081 286 8854. "I am super excited to play in another country. I feel like I will be representing Namibia through our academy," he said.

His goal for the tournament is to reach the final and lift the trophy. To prepare, he has been putting in extra work at training and doing additional exercises at home to ensure he is ready for the challenge.