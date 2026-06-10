Kenya: Adam Named Player of the Tournament As Harambee Starlets Secure Third Place At Four Nations Tourney

NAIROBI — Harambee Starlets captain Mwanalima Adam has capped off a sensational international week after being named the Player of the Tournament at the conclusion of the Four Nations tournament in Zambia.

The talismanic forward was an absolute force throughout the competition, combining lethal attacking output with exemplary leadership on the pitch.

Her individual accolade serves as a massive milestone for Kenya as the team steps up its intense preparations ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Adam played a central role in guiding the Starlets through a highly competitive tournament field. Her campaign culminated in a spectacular third-place playoff match, where Kenya completely ran riot against Lesotho.

The skipper orchestrated a breathtaking offensive display, driving the team to a commanding 6-0 shutout victory to officially lock down the bronze medal. The comprehensive win not only showcased the team's relentless attacking depth but also highlighted Adam's capacity to rise to the occasion under tournament pressure.

The individual honor for the Starlets captain comes at a perfect time for Kenya's women's football ecosystem. With the continental showpiece in Morocco looming on the 2026 calendar, Adam's world-class form gives the technical bench a massive boost.

Her ability to dictate the tempo of matches and inspire a relatively young squad confirms that the Starlets have the right leadership structure in place to challenge Africa's elite elite when the WAFCON tournament gets underway.

The Harambee Starlets will return to Nairobi with a bronze medal in their luggage, an MVP trophy for their captain, and a clear blueprint of what it takes to succeed on the continental stage.