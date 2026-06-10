Somalia: Somali Opposition Accuses Government of Targeting Political Rivals

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali opposition leaders on Wednesday accused the federal government of using security forces to intimidate political opponents and called for an immediate halt to operations targeting opposition figures.

The criticism came after a meeting of opposition politicians in Mogadishu, where participants voiced concerns over the country's political and security situation.

Speaking to reporters after the gathering, opposition leader and lawmaker Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame urged authorities to stop what he described as security operations directed at politicians with differing views.

"The security forces pursuing politicians and searching people's homes must be stopped," Warsame said.

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Opposition leaders alleged that the government was deploying security agencies to exert pressure on political rivals, warning that such actions could deepen political tensions and undermine stability in the Horn of Africa nation.

They also called on the federal government to return to dialogue and political consensus-building, saying inclusive discussions were necessary to prevent further disputes and avoid a deterioration of the country's fragile political environment.

The Somali government has not immediately responded to the allegations.

The latest exchange highlights growing tensions between the government and opposition groups ahead of key political processes, with both sides facing increasing pressure to maintain stability and strengthen national unity.