Kenya Fully Supports UN Expansion Project in Nairobi, DP Kindiki Says

Nairobi — NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 -- Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to supporting the expansion of the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON), saying the government has committed billions of shillings toward infrastructure and modernization projects linked to the initiative.

Speaking on Wednesday after hosting the President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, at the Harambee Annex in Nairobi, Kindiki said Kenya is positioning itself to host more UN agencies as part of the global body's expansion in the country.

The Deputy President revealed that the Kenyan government has allocated Sh140 billion to support the ongoing UNON Expansion Project, complementing the Sh44 billion investment already committed by the United Nations.

"To ensure the success of this historic modernization, the Government of Kenya has invested USD 1.1 billion of domestic resources into matching infrastructure," Kindiki said.

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"This massive state investment has fundamentally upgraded the road networks, security frameworks, and sustainable utility systems around the Gigiri diplomatic enclave, aligning the campus with global net-zero climate goals," he added.

Kindiki said Kenya considers it a major milestone for the United Nations to expand its Nairobi operations, noting that the move elevates Nairobi's status as a global diplomatic hub comparable to other UN headquarters in developed nations.

"Nairobi offers the global community a highly competitive, low-cost duty station backed by aggressive public investment," the DP stated.

"The elevation of UNON's operational and diplomatic status to achieve true parity with UN headquarters in the Global North will fulfill the promise of equitable geographic representation," he added.

The Deputy President also emphasized Kenya's role in promoting regional stability amid growing global security concerns and geopolitical tensions.

"Against the backdrop of a highly fragile global security landscape, marked by a troubling resurgence of militarization and the erosion of traditional disarmament frameworks, Kenya continues to serve as a vital anchor for regional stability," Kindiki noted.

Kenya currently hosts the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-Habitat headquarters in Nairobi. Through the expansion programme, Nairobi is also set to host additional agencies including UNICEF, UNFPA and UN Women.

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Baerbock commended Kenya for its continued support to the United Nations, saying the expansion of the UN's only headquarters in the Global South demonstrates confidence in Kenya and Africa's growing role in international affairs.

"The coming of more agencies to Nairobi proves the attractiveness of Nairobi and Kenya, and the UN is looking forward to increasing this global partnership," she said.