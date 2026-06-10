Ghana: Push to End Deaths On Inland Waters - GMA Distributes 20,000 Life Jackets, Deploys 200 Guards

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) yesterday launched a nationwide Life Jackets for Safety and Livelihoods Project aimed at improving safety on inland waterways and protecting lives.

As part of the initiative, the authority distributed 20,000 life jackets to fishing and inland water transport communities and inaugurated 200 trained Inland Water Safety Guards to oversee compliance and promote safe travel.

The project forms part of the government's broader effort to reduce fatalities, safeguard livelihoods and strengthen regulation across rivers, lakes and other inland water bodies.

At the launch in Accra, the Minister of Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, described the programme as a decisive step towards ending the recurring loss of lives on inland waterways.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

He said the initiative aligned with the government's commitment to ensuring safer transportation for communities that rely on water for their daily activities.

Mr Nikpe recalled a number of tragic incidents involving passengers, including schoolchildren and families crossing rivers, noting that many of the deaths could have been avoided with proper safety measures.

He announced the introduction of a strict "No Life Jacket, No Travel" policy and urged the newly trained guards to enforce the directive without compromise.

The Minister explained that the life jackets would be made accessible through subsidised sales, rental schemes and a hybrid model to ensure affordability for all users.

He commended the GMA, district assemblies, traditional authorities and Members of Parliament for supporting the recruitment of the guards from within the communities they will serve.

According to him, the recruits' familiarity with local conditions makes them well suited for the task.

The Director-General of the GMA, Naval Captain (Rtd) Dr Kamal-Deen Ali, said the authority was shifting from a reactive approach to a more proactive strategy in preventing accidents.

He indicated that the GMA had expanded its operational presence, with new offices established in key inland water transport areas such as Akosombo, Kete Krachi, Buipe, Saboba and Wa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Ali noted that the safety guards had undergone rigorous training with support from the Ghana Navy and would serve as ambassadors of safety, ensuring that passengers wear life jackets before boarding.

He stressed that no boat should leave the shore unless all passengers are properly equipped with life jackets.

He added that while some jackets would be sold at affordable prices, others would be made available for rent at minimal cost to encourage compliance.

The GMA's Director of Public Relations, Ms Afua Kotoku, said 125 critical crossing points had been identified across 11 regions where the guards would be deployed to enforce safety measures.

She called on communities, boat operators and passengers to cooperate fully with the safety personnel and adhere strictly to regulations.

The Head of the Inland Canoe Operators Association, Mr Jacob Kabore Tetteh Agake, commended the initiative, noting that increased public education and the use of life jackets had already helped reduce accidents on inland waters.

He pledged the association's support in ensuring compliance with safety measures to protect both passengers and fishers.

Traditional leaders present at the event also assured of their commitment to supporting the programme in their respective communities.