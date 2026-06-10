Ghana: Over 4,000 Drivers Denied Licences - Due to Glaucoma, Cataracts - Dvla

A total of 4,896 commercial and private vehicle drivers were denied licences last year due to poor eyesight, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has disclosed.

The affected applicants were found to be suffering from various eye conditions, including refractive errors, glaucoma and cataracts.

In all, 251,117 drivers underwent mandatory eye testing at DVLA-accredited centres nationwide last year, out of which 218,471, representing 87 per cent, passed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The 4,896 applicants who were ultimately denied licences formed part of an initial 32,645 drivers, representing about 15 per cent, who failed the first round of the mandatory eye test.

Related Articles

The DVLA explained that the decision to deny licences was in accordance with Regulation 29 of L.I. 2180 under the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683), which requires all applicants for new or renewed licences to undergo eye examinations.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times, the Director for Driver Training, Testing and Licensing (DTTL), Mr Kafui Semevo, said the strict enforcement of the regulation formed part of broader reforms aimed at improving road safety.

He explained that poor vision remained a major contributor to road accidents, making it increasingly important to raise awareness among drivers.

Mr Semevo, however, indicated that 24,483 applicants, representing 75 per cent of those who initially failed the test, were later granted licences after undergoing treatment and medical intervention, including the use of prescribed lenses.

He disclosed that the introduction of the eye testing regime had uncovered a number of undiagnosed eye conditions among drivers, including cataracts and vision problems linked to hypertension.

He added that some drivers were unaware that conditions such as high blood pressure could adversely affect their eyesight.

Mr Semevo further noted that the Authority had identified cases of drivers with single vision, based on a survey conducted by the Optometry Department of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

He said this was confirmed by about 10 cases recorded at the Greater Accra Regional Office of the DVLA at the initial stage of the reform.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, drivers whose vision impairments could not be corrected had their licences revoked in line with the law, while those with treatable conditions had their licences suspended pending medical clearance.

Mr Semevo disclosed that proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations would allow drivers with single vision to operate private vehicles only, excluding them from commercial driving.

He said the Authority was updating its systems to accommodate the proposed changes and to identify drivers who would qualify under the new provisions.

He further indicated that the DVLA was collaborating with the University of Cape Coast and the Ghana Optometric Association (GOA) to assess the impact of the eye-testing reforms.

Mr Semevo stressed the need to intensify public education on the dangers of poor vision, particularly ahead of the planned introduction of commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations in the country.

The Coordinator of the DVLA-GOA Eye Care Reforms Project and Head of the Eye Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent of Police (Dr) Remi Ninkpe, cautioned drivers against the use of unprescribed eye drops and glasses.

He urged drivers to undergo regular eye examinations with certified optometrists to ensure road safety.