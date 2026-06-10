South Africa: Rule of Law Must Guide Fight Against Illegal Immigration, Says Cachalia

Acting Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia, has reaffirmed government's commitment to tackling illegal immigration, while warning that vigilantism and violence against foreign nationals have no place in South Africa.

Delivering his department's Budget Vote speech in Parliament on Tuesday, Cachalia said government agrees that illegal immigration is unacceptable and that stronger measures are needed to improve border security and enforce immigration laws.

"Our country's sovereignty and the rule of law are not negotiable. But I must make myself absolutely clear: we condemn any violent protest action targeting people from other countries," he said.

Cachalia warned that attacks on foreign nationals damage South Africa's standing in the region and globally, undermining efforts to attract investment and grow the economy.

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"[It] limits foreign investment and undermines our chances to grow our economy and create jobs. It also could harm the cooperation we need with our regional neighbours to address organised criminal networks that bring drugs into our country and that traffic people across our borders," he said.

He stressed that only the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Border Management Authority (BMA) are authorised to arrest people for immigration offences.

"You cannot build a country that effectively implements the rule of law by breaking those laws," Cachalia said, adding that police will continue to act against both illegal immigration and those who resort to violence during protests.

The Minister noted that police officers are already under immense pressure as they confront crime under often difficult and dangerous conditions.

Bringing back accountability

Turning to the recent suspension of senior SAPS officials, Cachalia said accountability remains a key pillar of the Police Reset Agenda.

"The most recent suspensions announced by the Acting National Commissioner on Tuesday are pursuant [to the] terms of an internal SAPS investigation. The Acting National Commissioner and I are fully aligned in pursuing consequence management," he said.

READ | SAPS suspends additional five senior police officers

At the same time, Cachalia praised the vast majority of police officers, who continue to serve communities with dedication and professionalism.

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"Your contribution is highly appreciated, and I stand with you," he said, while also paying tribute to officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

Cachalia described attacks on police officers as unacceptable, citing the deaths of Captain Louis Nel and Sergeant Mandla Khuzwayo of Crime Intelligence in KwaZulu-Natal. The officers were attacked by armed men while on duty in Verulam. Captain Nel died at the scene, while Sergeant Khuzwayo succumbed to his injuries 25 days later.

On the police budget, Cachalia said the allocation is about more than funding.

"It is about whether a child in Lusikisiki can walk to school safely, whether a woman in Thohoyandou can return home from work without fear, and whether a business in eThekwini or Ekurhuleni can invest and create jobs with the confidence that the State will protect its people," he said.

As the largest institution in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, SAPS has been allocated R127.072 billion for the 2026/27 financial year, increasing to R135.8 billion by 2028/29. - SAnews.gov.za