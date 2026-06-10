South Africa: Go Bafana Bafana!

With the opening whistle set to mark the start of the FIFA Soccer World Cup on Thursday, government has called on South Africans to rally behind Bafana Bafana as they prepare to face Mexico in the opening match of the FIFA Soccer World Cup.

"Government calls on all South Africans to rally behind Bafana Bafana as they carry the hopes and pride of the nation onto the field at Mexico City Stadium. South Africa will face Mexico on Thursday (11 June) at 21:00pm (South African time) in the opening match of the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup," Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said on Wednesday.

She added that the national soccer team continues to demonstrate determination, discipline and the fighting spirit that defines South Africa.

"As they represent South Africa on the global stage, let us unite in support of our boys by proudly wearing our colours, raise our voices and stand together behind the team."

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Government is encouraging South Africans to wear green or gold on Bafana Fridays as a visible show of support for the team and to demonstrate the unity and spirit of the nation behind our players.

"Football has the power to bring South Africans together and inspire a shared sense of national pride and unity. To Bafana Bafana: the nation stands with you. Fly the South African flag high and continue to make us proud," she said in a statement issued by Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

The team has been training at its base camp in Pachuca, Mexico, since last week to help the players acclimatise to the altitude of 2,300 metres above sea level.

READ | Bafana gear up for thrilling World Cup opener against Mexico

The opening match will take place at the Estadio Azteca.

In a recent newsletter to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to unite behind Bafana Bafana as the national men's football team.

"They carry with them the best wishes of more than 62 million South Africans who will be cheering them on at every stage of the tournament. Bafana Bafana are taking part in the World Cup for the first time since we hosted the event in 2010," the President said in the newsletter.

READ | Bafana Bafana arrive in Mexico

This year's FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.