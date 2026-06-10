South Africa: Table Grape Export Agreement Strengthens SA-Italy Ties

South Africa and Italy have strengthened their agricultural and trade relations following the final approval of a technical agreement that will pave the way for the export of Italian table grapes to the South African market.

The agreement was confirmed during a bilateral meeting between Italy's Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida, and South Africa's Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen, on the sidelines of the inaugural South Africa-Italy Agribusiness Forum, currently underway in Cape Town in the Western Cape.

The forum is being held under the theme: "South Africa and Italy Building Resilient, Value-Added Agri-Business Partnerships: From the Soil to the Shelf."

The two Ministers welcomed the conclusion of negotiations that resulted in the formal acceptance of the work plan governing the export of Italian table grapes, a development regarded as a significant milestone for the agricultural sectors of both countries and a catalyst for deeper economic cooperation.

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Lollobrigida described the agreement as a major breakthrough for Italy's fruit and vegetable industry.

"The opening of the South African market to Italian table grapes recognises the excellence and quality of our products and confirms the effectiveness of our diplomatic and commercial efforts," Lollobrigida said.

He added that the agreement aligns with Italy's broader strategy of strengthening economic partnerships with Africa and expressed optimism that similar arrangements could be extended to other products, including apples, in future.

The agreement is expected to expand market opportunities for Italian producers, while enhancing agricultural trade between the two countries through complementary production seasons and increased commercial collaboration.

Fostering trade and innovation

Addressing delegates at a gala dinner hosted by Lollobrigida and the Italian delegation at Idiom Wine Estate in the Cape Winelands on Tuesday, Steenhuisen highlighted the growing partnership between South Africa and Italy. He described the forum as an important platform for fostering trade, investment and innovation in agriculture.

Steenhuisen said the day's engagements had revealed significant untapped opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

"What stood out to me was not simply the opportunities that were identified, but the enthusiasm with which people engaged with one another. Throughout the day, I saw business leaders exchanging ideas, researchers making new connections, and people from two different countries discovering how much they have in common," Steenhuisen said.

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The Minister emphasised that the long-term success of bilateral cooperation is rarely built through official agreements alone, but also on shared experiences and through the confidence that comes from understanding one another's perspectives and ambitions.

"Agriculture is ultimately a people business. It may involve technology, machinery, science and innovation, but at its heart, it is still about people, farmers who rise before the sun, families who have worked the same land for generations, entrepreneurs willing to take risks, researchers searching for solutions, and businesses looking for new opportunities," the Minister said.

He noted that South Africa and Italy share strong agricultural traditions, a commitment to innovation and a deep appreciation for food, agriculture, family, tradition and the importance of preserving what they inherit, while continually innovating for the future.

"Agriculture is about far more than production alone. It is about communities, culture, heritage and the people whose livelihoods depend on the success of the sector. Across both South Africa and Italy, agriculture has helped shape landscapes, sustain rural economies and create traditions that are passed from one generation to the next. Those shared values provide a strong foundation for the partnership we are building," Steenhuisen said.