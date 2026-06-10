South Africa: Refugee Appeals Authority Issues Urgent Call to Asylum Seekers

10 June 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Refugee Appeals Authority (RAA) has called on all asylum seekers with pending appeals, who are currently gathered outside the Durban Refugee Reception Office, to report to the Authority's offices as a matter of urgency to receive and acknowledge notices relating to their appeals.

These appellants form part of the RAA's priority backlog programme aimed at expediting the finalisation of outstanding appeals.

"In terms of Rule 10 of the Refugee Appeals Authority Rules, appellants are ordinarily entitled to receive at least 30 days' notice of a hearing," the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

However, given the urgent circumstances and the need to address pending appeals as swiftly as possible, the Authority invites affected appellants to consent to a reduced notice period of 10 days.

Consent to the reduced notice period will enable the Authority to schedule and finalise hearings on an expedited basis, thereby providing appellants with an opportunity to obtain a final determination of their asylum status without further delay.

"Failure to report for service of notices may result in an appeal being determined on the documents before the Authority, as provided for in law. Such determinations will constitute the final determination of the appeal," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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