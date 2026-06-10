South Africa: SARS, DPCI Seizes 30 Bricks of Cocaine At the Port of Durban

The South African Revenue Service (SARS), working with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), has secured the seizure of 30 bricks of cocaine at the Port of Durban.

Tuesday's interception at the KwaZulu-Natal coast follows closely on the heels of another major seizure just three days earlier, during which approximately 90 kg of cocaine concealed in trucks arriving from Brazil was intercepted at the same port.

READ | Crackdown on drugs continues as SARS intercepts Durban port consignment

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These operations point to intensified efforts by organised crime syndicates to move narcotics through South Africa's trade gateways, matched by a coordinated and robust response from law enforcement agencies.

The interception forms part of ongoing collaborative efforts between SARS and both local and international law enforcement partners to combat illicit trade and transnational organised crime.

Through intelligence-led risk profiling and targeting methodologies, a container vessel originating from South America was identified for inspection upon arrival at the Port of Durban.

The Durban Customs team boarded the vessel and located the targeted container, which was positioned below the waterline.

During the inspection process, customs officials identified signs that parts of the container apparatus had been tampered with. This prompted a more intrusive inspection, which led to the discovery of concealed narcotics. A mobile testing kit subsequently confirmed the substance to be 30 bricks of pure cocaine.

The consignment was identified through intelligence-led profiling and risk assessment conducted by SARS Customs officers. Targeted inspections, supported by detector dogs and on-site verification, resulted in the detection and recovery of the concealed drugs.

SARS Commissioner, Dr Johnstone Makhubu and Acting National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Sphesihle Nkosi, highlighted the strength of coordinated enforcement efforts across government agencies.

"This is what it means to act as one government. SARS and the Hawks are cooperating seamlessly, with one agency acting on intelligence and handing over to the other as part of a single value chain.

"These interceptions demonstrate that we are disrupting and closing down the space for criminal networks to operate.

"We are strengthening monitoring at our ports through improved cargo profiling and targeted inspections. Our message is clear: South Africa's borders are not open to illicit trade," Dr Makhubu said.

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"Drugs are destroying families, communities and the country as a whole. This is not a localised problem; it cuts across every sector of society. We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle these networks and protect our economy and our people," he said.

Lieutenant General Nkosi said the results underscore the value of focused cooperation between agencies.

"These successes are the result of disciplined cooperation. When we pool our capabilities, we are better able to detect, intercept and investigate complex criminal operations. Drug trafficking is not only a law enforcement issue; it is a national threat. It fuels violence, weakens communities and harms our children.

"We will pursue those responsible wherever they operate, both locally and across borders, and hold them accountable. Law enforcement is working as a united front to strengthen our response. Those who traffic drugs into this country will be identified, tracked and brought to book," Nkosi said.

SARS and law enforcement partners will continue to strengthen controls at all ports of entry. These recent seizures form part of a broader effort to dismantle organised criminal networks, protect legitimate trade and safeguard South African communities.