Southern Africa: SA to Host Sacu Summit

South Africa will host the 9th Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Summit of Heads of State or Government, the 56th SACU Council of Ministers and Quarterly Meetings of SACU Institutions next week.

The sessions will be held from 18-26 June 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) in Cape Town, said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic).

The meetings will bring together Heads of State and Government, Ministers, senior government officials and delegates from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.

SACU predates modern trade and customs Agreements, and it remains the oldest functioning Customs Union. It was originally established by the British colonial power in the 1880s.