Ghana: Search Operation for Missing Fisherman Off Western Region Coast Underway

A search operation is underway for a 58-year-old fisherman who went missing after falling overboard during a fishing expedition off the Western Region coast.

The missing fisherman, Kofi C.K. Mann, an outboard motor operator aboard Exodus 14:14, disappeared at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, while the vessel was returning from a fishing trip in rough weather conditions.

Although the six other crew members survived the incident, Mann remains unaccounted for nearly two weeks after the tragedy.

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Briefing The Ghanaian Times, the Executive Director of Friends of the Nation (FoN), Mr Donkris Mevuta, said the seven-member crew from Ngyiresia in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis left shore on May 30 for a fishing expedition.

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He explained that after casting three successful fishing nets, the crew decided to return home on June 3 when a fourth net yielded little or no catch.

According to Mr Mevuta, the vessel encountered heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough seas at about 8 p.m. while returning, forcing the crew to suspend movement and remain at sea until conditions improved.

He said water frequently entered the vessel and had to be manually scooped out by the crew.

Mr Mevuta stated that Mann periodically moved to the front of the vessel to assess conditions ahead. At about 2 a.m., while returning to his position at the outboard motor, a bamboo pole he was holding reportedly broke, causing him to lose balance and fall into the sea.

He said the crew immediately turned the vessel around and launched a search using torch lights. Although they briefly sighted Mann in the water, but they were unable to rescue him.

The Chief Fisherman of Ngyiresia, Nana Kwasi Ackon, confirmed the incident and noted that the crew exhausted all efforts to locate their colleague before returning ashore.

He said the matter had been reported to the Marine Police for investigations.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI

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