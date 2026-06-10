Rwanda: Emmanuella Nzahabonimana Named Ncba Bank's Chief Operations Officer

NCBA Bank Rwanda has appointed Emmanuella Nzahabonimana as its new Chief Operations Officer (COO), bringing on board a seasoned banking executive with more than 15 years of experience in banking, technology, operations and cybersecurity.

Nzahabonimana joins the bank from BPR Bank Rwanda, where she has served as Head of Technology and Cybersecurity since 2022.

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In that role, she played a key part in overseeing the integration of technology systems following the merger between KCB Bank Rwanda and BPR.

In her new role at NCBA Rwanda, Nzahabonimana will oversee key functions including information technology, marketing, operations, customer experience and procurement.

Announcing the appointment, NCBA Bank Rwanda described her as a leader whose passion for innovation is matched by a strong commitment to customer experience.

"With more than 15 years of banking experience and a decade in executive leadership, Nzabonimana has led some of Rwanda's most significant banking modernisation initiatives, helping organisations become more agile, secure and customer-focused," the bank said in a statement.

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Nzahabonimana holds a Master's degree in Cybersecurity from the University of Liverpool, where she specialised in cybersecurity and advanced digital systems.

Her contribution to the financial sector has also earned regional recognition. In 2020, she was among ten women honoured with the Angaza Awards by Kenya Wallstreet, which celebrates women making exceptional contributions to the banking and financial services sector across East Africa.

Commenting on her appointment, Nzahabonimana said she was excited to join the Bank at a time of growing focus on innovation and customer-centred growth.

"I begin this new chapter with NCBA Bank Rwanda with optimism, excitement and a strong sense of purpose to continue building on the small and big things that make life better for our customers," she said.

"What excites me most about joining NCBA is the opportunity to build on a solid foundation, alongside exceptional people, in a bank that is genuinely passionate about meaningful and sustainable growth."