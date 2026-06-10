Rwanda: Summer Will Be Hotter Than Usual, Says Meteo Rwanda

Rwanda is expected to experience a slightly hotter-than-usual summer, with temperatures forecast to exceed historical averages in several parts of the country, according to the Rwanda Meteorology Agency (Meteo Rwanda).

In its seasonal outlook for the June-July-August period, Meteo Rwanda said temperatures across the country are expected to remain above the long-term average recorded over the past 30 years. Rainfall is forecast to remain within normal seasonal ranges.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's first upper-air weather station launched in Huye

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 33°C, compared to the historical average of 20°C to 31°C, while minimum temperatures are projected at 10°C to 20°C, above the long-term average of 9°C to 17°C.

The hottest conditions are expected in parts of Eastern Province and Bugarama plain in Western Province.

Areas forecast to record the highest daytime temperatures of 30°C to 33°C include Bugarama plain, Ngoma District, most parts of Bugesera, Gatsibo and Nyagatare, southern Rwamagana and Kayonza, western Kirehe, and eastern Gisagara.

Temperatures between 28°C and 30°C are also expected across much of the remaining Eastern Province, parts of Kigali, and sections of Southern and Western provinces.

ALSO READ: Meteo Rwanda mulls fee on forecast data

Meanwhile, cooler conditions are forecast in high-altitude regions.

The districts of Rubavu, Nyabihu and Musanze in the northwestern part of the country are expected to record maximum temperatures of between 22°C and 24°C, while minimum temperatures could fall as low as 10°C to 12°C in some areas.

The weather office said despite the warmer conditions, rainfall during the dry season is expected to remain within the normal range.

Seasonal rainfall is projected at between 40 millimetres and 250 millimetres, compared with the historical average range of 32 millimetres to 258 millimetres.

ALSO READ: Meteo Rwanda forecasts less rainfall in late August

However, the agency noted that rainfall distribution may vary across locations due to local weather factors and could also be influenced by the ongoing development of El Niño conditions.

The highest rainfall totals of 200 to 250 millimetres are expected in most parts of Western Province, as well as sections of Musanze, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Gakenke and Muhanga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moderate rainfall of 150 to 200 millimetres is forecast in parts of Northern Province, Kigali and selected areas of Eastern Province.

The driest conditions, with rainfall ranging between 40 and 100 millimetres, are expected in parts of Eastern Province and sections of the Amayaga region.

The seasonal outlook is expected to guide planning in sectors including agriculture, water management, transport and public health during the dry months.

TAGS