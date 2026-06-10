Sudan: Prime Minister Pays Social Visit to Veteran Media Figure Ali Shomo

10 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- As part of the Government of Hope's commitment to honoring national figures who have made distinguished contributions to the country and society, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris paid a social visit on Tuesday evening to veteran media figure Professor Ali Mohamed Shomo at his residence in Khartoum Bahri following his return to the country.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohamed, Minister of Minerals Nour Al-Dayem Taha, and Minister of Education and National Pedagogy, Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar.

Prime Minister Kamil Idris welcomed the return of Professor Ali Shomo to Sudan, praising his well-known national positions and his distinguished contributions to advancing and developing media sector in the country.

For his part, Professor Ali Shomo expressed his appreciation for the visit by the Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation, saying the gesture left a profound and positive impression on him.

Read the original article on SNA.

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