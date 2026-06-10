Sudan: Foreign and Information Ministers Receive Professor Ali Shamo At Khartoum Airport

KHARTOUM, June 9, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim, and the Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities, and Tourism, Khalid Al-Eisir, received the prominent national icon and media figure, Professor Ali Shomo, at Khartoum International Airport on Tuesday. His return follows an absence of more than two years from the country due to the war ignited by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The reception was attended by the Undersecretaries of the Ministry of Culture and Information, Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir and Sumaya Al-Hadi, alongside the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al-Tayib Salih Award and several media professionals.

Khalid Al-Eisir stated that the official reception comes as an expression of appreciation, honor, and celebration for one of the country's most prominent cultural and media icons. He emphasized the government's welcome of Professor Shomo--a member of the pioneer generation--back to the homeland, noting that his return holds symbolic significance on all levels, confirming a voluntary return within the framework of recovery currently witnessed in Khartoum.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that the Professor was present during the outbreak of the war and the militia's presence in Khartoum, praising his national stance and his efforts to uphold the national identity that the militia sought to hijack through slogans and the falsehood of the "56 State." Al-Eisir asserted that the Professor's return represents a stage of liberation from this exclusionary, regionalist, and factional ideology, adding that his stance toward the Armed Forces reflects the traditional, well-recognized Sudanese consensus.

Professor Ali Shamo expressed his admiration for the performance of the Armed Forces, noting that expelling the rebels from Khartoum after its initial setback was unimaginable to many circles. "We never imagined returning to Khartoum after we left it," he said, pointing out that although he was physically absent from the country for over two years, he closely lived through the developments until victory was achieved and Khartoum was liberated from the hands of the tyrannical invaders by the Armed Forces and supporting forces.

Reflecting on the historical stages and experiences of the army, Shomo noted that the scale of destruction was beyond anyone's expectations. He pointed to the collapse of the international system, the absence of justice, skewed balances, the failure to protect the country against aggressors, and global hegemony occurring in broad daylight. He expressed his astonishment at the militia's pretext of attacking the country under the guise of combating the "56 State," noting that those who coined the term are the very ones using it as a justification for war today.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Professor Shomo praised the role of the national media in the "War of Dignity," adding that the damage sustained by the media sector is extensive and requires an evaluation of losses. He urged the government to fully recognize the value of media as a powerful weapon in the current landscape.