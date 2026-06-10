Namibia: Ballotti Apologises to Students Over Social Media Remarks

Deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti has apologised to students over remarks he made during a protest on the ongoing student funding crisis.

The apology comes after Ballotti on Friday said: "What number constitutes a protest? Surely not seven or was it eight, maybe nine?"

This sparked backlash from students and student leaders, who describe his comments as insensitive to the challenges brought by delayed non-tuition fees.

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In a statement shared on his personal social media platforms on Monday, Ballotti says his choice of words was inappropriate and he has personally apologised to student representatives.

Ballotti acknowledges that his comments had caused offence and says he accepts responsibility for the reaction they generated.

"I messed up and own up to my sentiments expressed being of poor choice. I reflected, where after I chose to engage the union directly this evening and apologise in person," he says.

"I did not do a good job at on this occasion and I, therefore, was irrational in my choice of words" he adds.

Balloti says his intention was never to dismiss the plight of the students.

"I wished I could have helped expedite and find a solution to the plight, however, again, I was insensitive and I apologise," he says.

Ballotis says as a public servant, he has a duty not only to speak, but to listen, and this experience has reminded him of the importance of engaging thoughtfully and choosing better words.