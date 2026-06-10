Namibia: Govt Grilled Over N$7.2bn Vitol Fuel Deal, Bypassing Namcor

The government yesterday faced intense criticism in the National Assembly for bypassing Namcor to award Vitol Bahrain a N$7.2-billion emergency fuel contract.

Vitol Bahrain EC is a subsidiary of the international energy trader Vitol.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani yesterday questioned prime minister Elijah Ngurare on the matter, citing concerns raised by former deputy finance minister and former acting Namcor managing director Maureen Hinda-Mbuende.

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"[She] has expressed the opinion that our fuel security is being jeopardised by bypassing Namcor. I have not heard anything from the government, and I expected you as the head of the government to come to the parliament and explain the situation," Venaani said.

He asked why Namcor, which has invested heavily in fuel storage infrastructure, was excluded from the arrangement.

Venaani's remarks come after Hinda-Mbuende criticised the deal, warning that awarding fuel imports directly to Vitol could undermine the long-term competitiveness of Namibia's downstream fuel sector.

Responding to the concerns, Ngurare said the Cabinet is aware of the matter and discussions are ongoing. "There is no dispute that fuel security is a matter of national security. It is not a matter of me versus you, or one side of the house versus the other. It is an issue that requires a national conversation," he said.

Ngurare acknowledged Hinda-Mbuende's experience in the sector, saying she may have deeper insights into Namcor's operations.

"Yes, I am in charge of the government, but if you can put your concerns in writing, I will be able to provide a more conclusive response," he told Venaani. The prime minister said the government remains committed to ensuring a secure and affordable fuel supply for Namibians.

"We must ensure Namibians have access to affordable fuel and a secure supply. If there are impediments, let us engage and discuss them," he said.