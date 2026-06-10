Nigeria: NGF, R&A Foundation to Train Nigerian Golf Coaches

Abuja — The Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) and R&A Foundation have partnered on the training of professional golf coaching in Nigeria through international training and capacity development.

Under the partnership, Nigeria's certified PGA professional, Mark Oseni, will attend PGA Levels 1 and 2 coaching courses in South Africa in July 2026.

The R&A Foundation, which is the charitable arm of The R&A, supporting global golf participation, development, and coach education initiatives, is facilitating the programme as part of its global commitment to growing golf through coach education and development.

The initiative will equip Oseni with internationally recognised coaching qualifications and modern teaching techniques.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Upon completion, Oseni will help to improve coaching standards nationwide by training PGA professionals across Nigeria.

The programme is also expected to enhance grassroots golf development and support efforts to produce more competitive Nigerian players.

The NGF President, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, described the partnership as a first-of-its-kind and a milestone for golf development in Nigeria.

"This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to building local capacity and creating sustainable growth for golf in Nigeria," Runsewe said.

He added that NGF was investing in coach education and laying a solid foundation for future champions and reducing dependence on foreign expertise.

He said Oseni's training would have a multiplier effect on coaching standards across golf clubs nationwide.

"The knowledge and experience he acquires will be shared with other professionals, ensuring wider benefits for the sport," he added.

Runsewe commended the R&A Foundation for supporting Nigeria's golf development agenda through strategic investment in human capital, saying the partnership aligned perfectly with NGF's vision of making golf more accessible, competitive, and professionally managed across the country.

The initiative also supports the R&A Foundation's 'Golf for Good' strategy aimed at creating opportunities through golf in emerging markets.

A representative of the R&A Foundation said coach education remained critical to sustainable golf development worldwide.

Oseni's training is scheduled for July 2026, while dates for local training sessions will be announced after his return.