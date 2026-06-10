Nigeria: WCGC2026 - Teams NSITF, Yoke Solutions Win, to Represent Nigeria in Beijing

Team NSITF and Yoke Solutions stole the show at the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) held in Ikoyi Club 1938 over the weekend, securing their tickets to represent Nigeria at the prestigious World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) World Finals in Beijing, China, later this year.

The high-stakes national finals, held at the club's premier golf section, delivered a thrilling conclusion to this year's annual corporate tournament.

The powerhouse pairing of Oluwatoyin Oni and A. Johnson, flying the flag for Team NSITF, carded a commanding combined 75 stableford points to seal their victory.

The formidable duo of Talal Akar and Arun Sharma, playing for Yoke Solutions, played masterful golf to top the leaderboard with a gross score of 65.

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With their victories, both pairs will now advance to the world stage, where they will compete against corporate executives from across the globe between October 19th and October 23rd, 2026.

Speaking shortly after the official announcement, Team NSITF representative; A. Johnson, expressed immense pride in the achievement and promised that both teams would be worthy ambassadors for Nigeria during the world finals.

While NSIFT top in the net category, debutant Sai Atlantic represented by the pair of Vinayak Advani and Elias Abdelahad finished second.

Megamound Investment placed third also, losing on countback to Sai Atlantic.

Satisfied with the outcome, the Brand Manager of TCL, the event's major sponsor, Eyet Spencer, pledged TCL's commitment to golf and sports sponsorships, saying it aligns with the brand's vision to inspire greatness through sports.

The Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Golf Development Company; the WCGC franchise holder in Nigeria, Mr Remi Olukoya, restated the outfit's commitment to developing the game of golf in Nigeria.

"We want to thank our sponsors for their support; TCL, Sims Nigeria, Globus Bank, Loft & Keys, Jotun, Pepsi, Banwo & Ighodalo, Davisther, Sai Atlantic Hotels, Western Development and Aramanda. We appreciate you all," he concluded.