Nigeria: Reshaping Governance in Delta

Delta State government is making giant strides in critical road infrastructure, writes

Just a little over three years ago, travelling from Asaba, the capital of Delta State, to Warri via Ughelli on the Asaba-Ughelli Expressway, was a journey that lasted a minimum of three hours, sometimes stretching to four or more hours depending on the mood of the persistent traffic gridlock at Otovwodo Junction, Ughelli. The 148-kilometre strategic highway, carved into three sectors, was conceived and started by Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan in 2007. It was continued by Uduaghan's successor, Ifeanyi Okowa. However, as at May 29, 2023, when Sheriff Oborevwori assumed office as Governor of Delta State, the road was only about 33% completed, leading to murmurings, complaints, frustration, and hardship among commuters and residents in the state.

In his typical no-nonsense approach to life and governance, Governor Oborevwori got all the contractors back on track and a little over two years into his administration, the road was completed to the astonishment of Deltans and the dismay of his detractors. Today, travelling from Asaba to Ughelli, previously a journey of more than two hours, takes only 90 minutes or less, while travel time to Warri is expected to be significantly shortened once the Otovwodo Junction Flyover is completed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The story is the same across the three senatorial districts of the state. It has been three amazing years of record-breaking achievements, giant strides in public sector efficiency, and transformational leadership. Gifted with boldness and bulldog tenacity, Oborevwori is an exemplar when it comes to project execution and delivery. In the not-too-distant future, the flagship Trans Warri-Ode Itsekiri Bridges (comprising 15 bridges) and Access Roads, which was previously thought jinxed, will be commissioned. This critical road infrastructure that leads to ten riverine communities was awarded in 2006 by the administration of Governor James Ibori. The Uduaghan administration got it off the drawing board while the Okowa administration approved a re-appraisal of the scope of work after offsetting some inherited contractual liabilities. Driven by his passion to change the development narrative in the riverine areas of the state, Governor Oborevwori took the bold step of clearing all outstanding contractor liabilities and pumped in the resources needed to complete the Trans Warri-Ode Itsekiri Bridges and Access Roads. Today, this mega project stands tall as a testament to Oborevwori's audacity and strong leadership.

Some cynics speak contemptuously of the governor's giant infrastructural strides, vainly attempting to diminish it by claiming that governance is beyond building flyover bridges. That certainly is true, and Oborevwori's phenomenal achievements in the social services sector and human capital development are ample evidences that his administration is more than brick and mortal. His administration has expanded the coverage and reach of the Delta Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (D-CARES) programme. This is a World Bank-supported social protection and economic recovery initiative being implemented by the state government as part of the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus Programme (NG-CARES).

Under the Oborevwori administration, direct beneficiaries increased from 31,130 that he met on ground to 307,491. This represents an addition of 276,361 beneficiaries and an increase of 887.8% over the initial figure, reflecting a remarkable expansion in programme coverage. The D-CARES programme is executed through the disbursement of cash transfers to poor and vulnerable individuals, the engagement of unemployed youths in labour-intensive public work, disbursement of livelihood grants for household enterprises, supply of agricultural input and asset support to farmers, and the provision of operational support grants to micro and small business owners. In the health sector, Delta State has maintained its leadership position in health insurance with over three million subscribers. Meanwhile, scores of primary and tertiary health institutions have been upgraded and equipped with state-of-the-art health infrastructure.

Having said that, it is obvious that these cynics and mischief makers conveniently gloss over the fact that the many legacy infrastructure projects of this administration are needs-based, not driven by personal ego or the desire to trend by the governor. There is nobody in his right mind who would argue that the three flyover bridges and slip ways in the Warri-Effurun axis are an economic and social necessity. For decades, residents and commuters have suffered untold hardship because of the agonising traffic gridlock on the East-West Road. Today, even before the projects have been completed, we have seen a vast improvement in vehicular movement and a boost in socio-economic activities.

The people are happy and the glory of Warri is being restored, as the Governor promised in his 2023 Inaugural Address. As stated earlier, the Otovwodo Junction Flyover is also an economic and social imperative. The same goes for the Uromi Junction Flyover, which was conceived to stem the incidents of pedestrians being run over by speeding vehicles, as they tried to cross the Lagos-Benin-Asaba Expressway. Governor Oborevwori deserves plaudits for these strategic and essential infrastructure projects, not cheap shots from perennial faultfinders and political jobbers in desperate search for relevance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the leadership department, Oborevwori is a model in personal discipline, transparency, and accountability. The worst thing that can happen to an organisation, community, state, or country, is to have a leader who puts politics above everything. The political instincts of such leaders are anchored on expediency and self-preservation. In their world, politics trumps merit or competence. On the contrary, when you have a politician who is a leader, the benefits are immense. Merit is recognised, performance is rewarded, and decisions are based on what is right, instead of what is politically expedient.

Governor Oborevwori is a politician who is also a leader. A straight talker, he is not afraid to take tough but necessary actions no mater whose ox is gored. It is for this singular reason that many government contractors in the state are up and doing. With Oborevwori, they have realised that it is no longer business as usual. You either perform or you are shown the way out no matter how entrenched you may think you are within the system. And woe betide the talebearer who comes to the governor to carry out his or her trade. Before he or she finishes the tale, the governor would place a call to whomever they are ratting on to inform them of the development. That is Oborevwori for you - forthright, transparent, bold, sincere, just, and fair to all.

Ekwugum is Manager, Communications, Government House, Asaba