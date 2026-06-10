Ghana: Unilever Ghana Records Gh¢94m Profit in 2025

Unilever Ghana PLC recorded a profit after tax of GH¢94 million in 2025 from GH¢58 million in 2024, as improved macroeconomic conditions and strong growth across key product categories boosted the company's performance.

The company's cash position also increased significantly from GH¢97 million in 2024 to GH¢210 million in 2025.

Speaking at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra on Friday, the Board Chairman, Mr Charles Nimako, attributed the strong performance to Ghana's economic recovery and improved business environment.

He said the economy recorded Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6.1 per cent during the first three quarters of 2025, the fastest growth rate since 2019.

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According to him, the growth was driven by broad-based expansion across the agriculture, industry and services sectors, leading to improved macroeconomic conditions, including the appreciation of the cedi against major foreign currencies and a decline in inflation to 5.4 per cent in December 2025.

"With easing inflation, a stronger cedi, improved reserves and robust sector performance, particularly in the gold sector, 2025 became one of Ghana's strongest economic years in recent times, marked by renewed confidence and strengthened fundamentals," Mr Nimako stated.

He noted that despite global economic challenges, including inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties, Ghana's economy demonstrated resilience and created a favourable operating environment for businesses.

The Board subsequently proposed a dividend of GH¢1 per share, amounting to a total payout of GH¢62.5 million, which was approved by shareholders.

Mr Nimako assured shareholders of the Board's commitment to sustainable growth, innovation and long-term value creation.

The Managing Director of Unilever Ghana PLC, Mr Christopher Wulff-Caesar, said the company would continue to implement its Growth Action Plan (GAP), with a focus on accelerating growth through its power brands in the beauty, wellbeing and personal care segments.

He said Personal Care recorded a 12 per cent growth, driven largely by Oral Care and Skin Cleansing products, while the Beauty and Wellbeing category posted strong growth, with Vaseline recording a 53.4 per cent increase in sales.

Home Care returned to growth at five per cent, supported by Comfort and Omo Auto, while the Nutrition category grew by 2.2 per cent.

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Mr Wulff-Caesar reiterated the company's commitment to delivering consistent, competitive and sustainable growth through innovation, strategic market expansion and a strengthened route-to-market strategy.

The company also announced the appointment of six new directors, including a new Board Chairman, following the completion of tenure by outgoing board members.

He said the appointments would further strengthen corporate governance and provide effective oversight to support the company's long-term growth agenda.