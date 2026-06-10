Ghana: Stop Degazetting Forest Reserves - CEIA Tells Govt

The Centre for Environmental Impact Analysis (CEIA) has called on the government to halt moves to de-gazette portions of Globally Significant Biodiversity Areas (GSBAs) in the Western Region and other parts of the country for logging, stressing that such actions undermine environmental justice.

The centre also urged the government to stop granting exploration rights to companies operating within protected areas.

According to CEIA, mining activities in forest reserves contravene provisions of the National Land Policy (1999), which states that "to ensure the conservation of environmental quality, no land with primary forest cover will be cleared for the purpose of establishing a forest or tree crop plantation or mining activity."

It further explained that lands designated as forest reserves, strict nature reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries form part of Ghana's permanent forest estate and are "fully protected" for ecosystem maintenance, biodiversity conservation and sustainable timber production.

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The Executive Director of CEIA, Dr Samuel Obiri, raised these concerns in a press statement issued yesterday to mark the 2026 World Environment Day on the theme: 'Inspired by Nature for Climate for Our Future.'

Dr Obiri also questioned the ability of mining companies to adequately rehabilitate degraded forest reserves in line with best practices suitable for tropical ecosystems.

He stressed the need for the government to halt what he described as contradictory policies, particularly the granting of permits for mining in forest reserves.

He called for a moratorium on the issuance of mining leases and permits for all surface mining operations in the country, explaining that such a pause would allow for a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis that takes into account the social, economic, cultural and environmental impacts of mining.

Touching on climate change, Dr Obiri noted that it remained a global challenge, with Ghana already experiencing its adverse effects across key sectors, including health, agriculture, fisheries, water resources and energy.

He indicated that although Ghana was not a major emitter of greenhouse gases, activities such as deforestation, indiscriminate waste disposal and the burning of solid waste continued to contribute to emissions.

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Dr Obiri emphasised that the theme for this year's World Environment Day called for urgent action to address climate change.

He warned that the signs of environmental distress including rising sea levels, wildfires, heatwaves and melting glaciers were clear indications that global temperature targets were being exceeded.