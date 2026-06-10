Ghana: Telecel Foundation Healthfest Extends Healthcare Service to Konongo

About 400 residents of Konongo and surrounding towns have received free, comprehensive health screenings through Telecel Ghana Foundation's Healthfest, which brought essential healthcare services directly to residents in eastern Ashanti.

The health outreach, which forms part of Telecel Ashanti Month this June, screened people for several health conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, malaria, Hepatitis B, HIV, syphilis and typhoid, while providing health education, counselling and referrals for further medical care.

Additionally, nearly 300 people either registered for or renewed their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) membership at the health outreach.

Residents of the mining community who participated in the health initiative said that it removed the financial barriers of conducting comprehensive health checks, which were costly.

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Isaac Nana Yaw Frimpong, a trader and resident of Kumasi visiting Konongo for business, said he took the opportunity to check his health vitals and was impressed with the process.

"This is my first time participating in this health screening exercise, and the experience has been excellent. I have received quality care, and everything has truly been free as promised. I'm very grateful to Telecel Ghana for this initiative," he said.

Healthfest forms part of the Telecel Ghana Foundation's Connected Health pillar, which seeks to improve access to quality healthcare services and promote preventive health interventions in underserved communities.

Health workers at the event emphasised the importance of early detection, noting that conditions such as hypertension and diabetes often remain undiagnosed until complications arise.

"Many people are living with these conditions without knowing it. When we identify them early, individuals can seek treatment and make lifestyle changes before serious health problems develop," Edmund Duodu, the Executive Director of the Divine Mother and Child Foundation (DMAC), a community health partner for the outreach said.

Rita Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications, said Healthfest was focused on early detection of diseases and encouraging preventive care to save lives.

"As part of our Ashanti Month celebrations this June, we chose to bring Healthfest to Konongo because we believe our commitment to communities goes beyond providing connectivity. Healthfest enables us to make a meaningful impact by bringing essential healthcare services closer to those who need them most. Through early screening, health education and preventive care, we are helping individuals take proactive steps towards healthier lives," Ms Rockson said.

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This month's Healthfest forms part of Telecel Ashanti Month, the telecommunications giant's flagship regional celebration that honours its longstanding relationship with Asanteman and celebrates the culture, innovation, sportmanship and spirit of the people.

Beyond healthcare, the month-long celebration includes headlining the 69th Asantehene Golf Open, customer and market activations, enterprise engagements, digital skills training and medical donations.

Now in its ninth year, Ashanti Month has evolved into one of Telecel Ghana's most significant regional engagement platforms, which demonstrates its belief that connectivity should create opportunities beyond technology by improving health outcomes, advancing digital inclusion, empowering young people and strengthening communities.