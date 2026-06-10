South Africa: Ambulance Delays Force Dad to Send Sick Child to School

A Cape Town father made a painful decision to send his sick child back to school because he believed the school could get medical help faster than he could.

Wonder Combo's 12-year-old son was one of several learners from Sikelela Primary School who fell ill after allegedly eating biscuits bought from a woman selling outside the school.

Combo said he first heard about the food scare on WhatsApp.

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"I have three kids attending the school, so I didn't know if all of them were sick until I got there. One of them was among the kids who got sick," he said.

When he arrived, he found a group of learners complaining of stomach pain and vomiting.

Some children were sent to hospital. Others were taken home by their parents.

Combo took his son home, but the boy's condition did not improve.

"He didn't sleep. He kept complaining about pain. In the morning, he had a running stomach," said Combo.

Instead of keeping him at home, Combo and his wife sent him back to school.

They feared waiting for an ambulance could put his life at risk.

"We live in an area where ambulances need to go to the police station for an escort, and they take time to arrive," he said.

"Keeping him at home would be risking his life."

Combo, who works as a controller, said it was one of the hardest decisions he has ever made.

"He is 12 years old, so he knows our area has a high crime rate and that the best place for him is at school," he said.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said several learners complained about feeling sick, prompting the school to call paramedics.

"The learners allegedly ate biscuits purchased within the community. The learners were assessed by paramedics, with the majority being sent home," said Hammond.

"Five learners in Grade 6 were sent to the hospital for further assessment."

Hammond said the department discourages schools from allowing vendors to sell food through school fences because of safety risks.

She said many vendors sell food on street corners in communities, and municipalities are responsible for checking that they follow food safety laws.

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Food vendors must have a certificate of acceptability from local health authorities.

They must also keep records of suppliers, purchase dates and invoices so food can be traced if something goes wrong.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Nyanga police responded to the incident at Sikelela Primary School.

"No criminal cases were registered for investigation," said Twigg.