Nigeria: Kogi School Attack - Police Intensify Manhunt for Fleeing Bandits

Lokoja — The Kogi State Police Command says it has repelled an attack by armed bandits who invaded Iluke community in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Adusat Salihu, the command said the attackers targeted Government Secondary School, Iluke Bunu, where students were sitting for the WAEC English Language examination.

According to the statement, the police received a distress call around 10:00 a.m. that a large number of armed men, operating on about 40 motorcycles, had stormed the school and surrounding community with the intention of abducting students and other residents.

The Divisional Police Officer of Kabba "A" Division immediately mobilised officers alongside personnel of the Police Mobile Force and tactical units. Military personnel and local vigilante groups in the area also joined the response operation.

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The joint security team engaged the attackers in a gun duel, forcing them to flee into nearby bushes.

The command said preliminary findings showed no conclusive evidence of a successful mass abduction, adding that investigations were ongoing to determine the full details of the incident.

However, it confirmed that three persons were killed during the attack. They were identified as Mr. Ganiyu Anifowose, Vice Principal of UBE Secondary/Primary School, Iluke; Mr. Sunday Jacob Alhassan, aged 70; and a six-year-old boy, Sunday Ayele.

The police said they had intensified efforts to track down the fleeing suspects and ensure they are brought to justice.

During the exchange of fire, one of the bandits was reportedly neutralised, while a member of the security team sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State has ordered sustained bush-combing operations and increased patrols in the affected area.

The command urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and continue to provide credible information to security agencies.

It added that further updates would be communicated as operations progress.