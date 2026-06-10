Rwanda: Students Compete in Space Innovation Challenge

Students from across Rwanda showcased innovative solutions using space technology to address climate and sustainable development challenges during the Space Innovation Challenge 2026 Demo Day held on Tuesday, June 9.

Organised by Rwanda Space Agency (RSA) in partnership with the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) and TRL Space Rwanda, the competition brought together the top five student teams selected from schools across the country to pitch projects focused on disaster preparedness, climate resilience and sustainable development.

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Rwanda Coding Academy emerged as the overall winner, followed by Hope Haven Christian School in second place and Ecole des Sciences Byimana in third. The students presented a range of solutions demonstrating how satellite technologies can be applied to address local and national challenges.

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Earlier in the day, the students participated in a hands-on satellite prototyping workshop led by engineers from TRL Space Rwanda before pitching their ideas to a panel of judges at the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI).

Speaking at the event, Rwanda Space Agency Chief Executive Officer Gaspard Twagirayezu said the competition was intended to encourage young people to see space technology as a tool for solving real-world problems.

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"It helps assess the students' ability to think about the challenges that we have, but at the same time grow their confidence that they can also provide solutions. The initiative aligns with a key pillar of Rwanda's National Space Policy focused on inspiration and talent development," he said.

"What we aim to do is ensure that students and young people understand that space technology is not something that is out of their reach. It is something that we can also do and apply to different challenges that we face."

Twagirayezu added that seeing students identify local problems and match them with appropriate satellite technologies demonstrates the growing potential of Rwanda's future workforce in the space sector.

"Having students understand how space technology works gives us confidence that we are building a pipeline of talent. In the future, some of them may work at the space agency or in the private sector developing these solutions," he said.

Among the projects presented was the Satellite Early Sentinel for Africa (SESSA), a satellite-powered early warning system developed by students from Rwanda Coding Academy.

The project combines satellite data, ground sensors and trained community scouts to monitor environmental risks and generate alerts that can help communities prepare for climate-related disasters such as landslides.

Eunice Atete Kabanda, a student at Rwanda Coding Academy and a member of the team behind the project, said the idea was inspired by the frequent landslides experienced in Western Province, where the school is located.

"Our school is in Nyabihu, where landslides are very common. Every year we heard about people losing their lives, and we asked ourselves what could be done about it. When we researched further, we realised many of these deaths could be prevented. That is why we decided to develop a satellite-based solution that could provide early warnings and help save lives."

Kabanda said participating in the challenge was an opportunity to demonstrate that young people can use technology to develop solutions with tangible impact.

"Participating means a lot because we are not just creating something that remains in a presentation. We are creating something that can actually scale and save lives," she said.

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Hope Haven Christian School emerged in second after showcasing a project that uses space technology to connect farmers with buyers of their produce.

Ecole des Sciences Byimana, the third winner, developed a technology that uses satellite data to predict potential disasters that could affect specific areas. With this system, residents in risky areas receive messages directing them to safer places in order to avoid harm.

Other schools that competed in the contest included College Saint Andre, which finished fourth. Its students developed a project using space technology data to warn people about disasters. Groupe Scolaire Apacope emerged fifth with a project that uses such data to help farmers and livestock keepers increase productivity.

RSA officials said the competition forms part of broader efforts to expand awareness of space technologies and encourage more students to pursue careers in science, technology and innovation.

Speaking at the event, Yves Iradukunda, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Innovation & ICT, commended the students for developing solutions that go beyond the classroom and have the potential to address real-world challenges.

He noted that while space technology has advanced significantly in other regions, the sector remains relatively young in many African countries. However, he said Rwanda is encouraged by the growing number of young people who understand the potential of space technologies and are already applying them to solve local problems.

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"What is encouraging is that we already have young people who understand these technologies, and the projects we have seen today are not just academic exercises. They are solutions that could be taken to the market, solve real challenges and even be developed into viable businesses," he said.

Iradukunda also urged the students to continue working collaboratively, saying innovation thrives when people combine their skills and ideas.

"One of the reasons we do not progress as fast as we should is because individuals often work in isolation. The teamwork you have demonstrated through these projects should continue beyond this competition. By working together, thinking bigger and remaining committed, you will achieve much more and move faster," he said.

The agency plans to continue organising similar initiatives while expanding their reach to involve more students from across the country.

Officials believe empowering young innovators today could help build the expertise needed to develop future space-based solutions for national and continental challenges.