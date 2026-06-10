Rwanda: How a Trade Fair in Kigali Drives Dialogue Among Civilisations

Paprika, nutmeg and turmeric are just a few of the spices found at the 22nd Egypt and Middle East Expo, ongoing at Camp Kigali until June 22. Imam Ntakirutimana and Sherif Sayed Khalil are business partners who sell dozens of their Egyptian spices across Africa.

Ntakirutimana, from Rwanda, and Khalil, from Egypt, represent the importance of International Day for Dialogue Among Civilisations, observed on June 10 and recognised by the United Nations.

"It makes us feel free to work around the world," Ntakirutimana said.

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Dialogue among civilisations promotes mutual respect and global solidarity, according to the United Nations. This is apparent at international markets like the Egypt and Middle East Expo.

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The expo celebrates and showcases clothing, jewellery, furniture and more from around the world. It began in 2014 and happens twice annually in Rwanda. It also travels to other countries in Africa.

Not only are the vendors at the event from Egypt and the Middle East, but some are from different regions of Africa. The trade relationship between Africa and the Middle East can be traced back centuries.

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Delight Forkuoh of Delfork Enterprise sells handmade clothes, shoes and more from Ghana. She has been selling her products for 10 years at the Egypt and Middle East Expo in Kigali and for almost 28 years internationally at Kigali International Trade Fair at the Expo Grounds in Gikondo.

"Coming to expos is like showcasing your product or products from your country. We are just letting the Rwandese know these things are made in Ghana," Forkuoh said. "We still have things we can share."

In addition to physical items, attendees and vendors can take away new ideas, too.

"We have to learn from each other," she said. "That is the essence of the expo."

Forkuoh has also noticed global challenges during her time selling, one of which is exchange rates. Delfork Enterprise backs prices in US dollars, posing a threat to the Rwandan market.

On June 10, 2025, one dollar was equivalent to Rwf1,418. As of June 9, 2026, one dollar equals Rwf1,464, according to Wise.

"It's making it difficult for the people to buy," she said.

The online market, however, attracts returning customers.

Stella Murekatete has previously bought sandals online from one of the vendors at the expo. On her first time attending the expo, she said she noticed its potential positive outcome.

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"It's good because there are new things coming inside the country which will help us to explore," she said.