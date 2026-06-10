Rwanda: Volleyball - Marchal Kwizera Takes Charge At Gisagara

Pierre Marchal Kwizera has been appointed as the new head coach of Gisagara Volleyball Club, replacing Yakan Guma.

The former national team player, who had been away from coaching for two years, previously handled Rwanda Energy Group (REG) during the 2023/24 season, guiding them to the league title.

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The 40-year-old was unveiled to the Gisagara squad on Thursday, June 10 morning during a training session.

As a player, Kwizera featured for several clubs, including Gahini, Kibungo VC, Umubano Blue Tigers, Kigali Volleyball Club, APR, Lycée de Nyanza, Rayon Sports, University of Kibungo (UNIK), Gisagara VC, APR VC, and REG VC.

He was part of the national volleyball team since 2005, when he earned his first call-up. Over the years, he played in multiple roles, starting as a setter before transitioning to left attacker and later establishing himself as a middle blocker.