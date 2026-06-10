Rwanda: APR FC 'Agree Terms' With TP Mazembe Captain

10 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR FC have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Burkina Faso international Madou Zon, the captain of Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

The 27-year-old, who is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or central defender, has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the BK Pro League champions, although the club is yet to make an official announcement.

Madou Zon joined TP Mazembe in July 2023 from Burkinabe side AS Douanes, having previously featured for Kassoum Ouédraogo Zico Académie.

Since arriving in Lubumbashi, he has been a regular starter and was later handed the captain's armband.

In other transfer news, Camarade Banamwana has been appointed Sunrise FC head coach.

Banamwana joins the Eastern Province-based side after a spell with Bugesera FC.

Read the original article on New Times.

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