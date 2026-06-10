Rwanda: Rayon Sports Sign Chadian Defender Charles Tchouplaou

Rayon Sports have strengthened their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of Chad international defender Charles Tchouplaou.

The club confirmed the arrival of the centre-back on Tuesday, announcing that he joins from South African side Casric Stars FC.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Chad National Team defender Charles Tchouplaou, a powerful and commanding presence at the back, joining us from Casric Stars FC," the club said in an official statement.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Cameroon and stands 1.99 metres tall, joined Casric Stars in January 2025. Before moving to South Africa, he played for CR Bernoussi in Morocco, as well as Colombe Sport and Apejes FC in Cameroon.

Rayon Sports are continuing to make moves during the current window, having already signed players including Congolese defender Abbel Matumona Wakonda Kanda from Amagaju FC, Didier Nshuti from Gorilla FC, as well as Didier Ndayishimiye from AS Kigali.