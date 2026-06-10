Rwanda: RSSB Tigers Sign Ivorian Guard Nisre Zouzoua

10 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) side RSSB Tigers have completed the signing of Ivorian shooting guard Nisre Zouzoua for the rest of the league games.

Standing at 1.88m, the 29-year-old joins Tigers to replace Kenyan guard Albert Odero who was injured during the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in May while featuring for Nairobi City Thunder.

Zouzoua is expected to arrive in the country today and will play his first game for the Tigers on Friday against the Patriots.

The Ivorian player has featured for teams in countries including France, Guinea, Morocco, as well as his home country Ivory Coast.

Zouzoua has represented the Ivory Coast national basketball team as well.

Read the original article on New Times.

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