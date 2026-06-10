Botswana: Economic Recovery Projects Remain On Course

Lobatse — While the government is currently grappling with sluggish economic growth and Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak, some key priority projects targeted at economic resuscitation, and strategic employment creation opportunities are on course, says Member of Parliament for Lobatse Mr Kamal Jacobs.

Addressing a kgotla meeting at Peleng ward on Monday, Mr Jacobs said government had made substantial progress in implementation of various programmes and policies as well as major projects, some of which were being implemented in Lobatse.

He cited the Botswana Development Corporation led Milk Valley Farm project which continued to make significant progress through its expansion programme aimed at strengthening Botswana's domestic milk production and supporting agricultural value chain development.

The dairy farm, he said was currently undertaking a herd expansion and optimisation programme which would see procurement of 200 cows expected to arrive at the end of June 2026 from Brazil.

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MP Jacobs emphasised that the expansion programme was expected to enhance milk output and contribute substantially towards reducing Botswana's reliance on dairy imports.

He said the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC), Lobatse Tannery Project and the Meat value-addition and secondary processing plant to replace the current ECCO Cannery plant were currently progressing well. The Lobatse legislator said other developments were ongoing at the BMC such as the tannery, meat processing plant adding that once complete the projects would create more employment opportunities.

He underscored that the BMC was the bedrock of Lobatse local economy and a profound national asset adding that the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in Zone 11 had abruptly caused its temporary closure. As such, he called for the nation to continue standing together in the fight against the disease as well as collectively working together towards nation building.

He said government was committed to the fight against FMD having dedicated resources to halt the spread of the disease. He advised Lobatse residents and farmers to adhere to FMD protocols as well as employ biosecurity measures in their farms such as kraaling their cattle, following rules and regulations set by veterinary officials on how to take care of their livestock. He warned that the outbreak of FMD had caused a major blow to the economy.

On a positive note, he said the Pioneer commercial border Post facilities have been completed and would soon begin to operate for 24 hours along with Tlokweng and Martin's Drift border posts. He further mentioned that the development would open door to more 24-hour business opportunities between Botswana and its neighbouring countries as well as revive Lobatse Local economy.

He also highlighted that government had transformed the Ipelegeng programme into Ikageng Public Works Programme as part of efforts to strengthen social protection and improve livelihoods. The revitalised programme, he said was aimed at responding to the long term objective of inclusive growth and creation of quality lives through generating sustainable livelihood opportunities for citizens.

The new programme, he said was expected to go beyond temporary relief measures and contribute meaningfully towards sustainable socio-economic development. Additionally, he said the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs had drawn rules and regulations for the programme adding that those who were above 65 years would not benefit from the Ikageng programme as a way to give the youth opportunity to work.

He said government was currently working to review the national minimum wage framework through introduction of the P4 000 minimum wage bill aimed at observing workers' rights and driving economic stability. The bill, he divulged would be tabled during the winter National Parliament.

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Mr Jacobs told residents that Parliament recently amended Section 201(a) of the Penal Code in Botswana, aimed at imposing mandatory minimum sentences of 20 years in prison including life imprisonment for offenders found in possession of human remains, a proposal which he had made.

The amendment, he said formed part of a broader effort to address the increasing trend of ritualistic crimes and to ensure that such offenses were treated seriously. He emphasised that the current legal framework had been too vague, which contributed to recidivism and the rise of cases linked to ritualistic practices citing the 2022 ritual murder case of a 6-year old Tlotso Karema in Lobatse.

BOPA