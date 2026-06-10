Gambia: Deyda Hydara At 80 - The Press Freedom Hero Who Never Dies in the Heart of Gambians

Yesterday, June 9, 2026, marks what would have been the 80th birthday of Deyda Hydara, the celebrated journalist, co-founder and former managing editor of The Point newspaper whose legacy continues to shape journalism and press freedom in The Gambia.

Born on June 9, 1946, Hydara dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth, justice and freedom of expression. As one of the country's most respected journalists, he played a pivotal role in strengthening independent journalism and giving a voice to ordinary Gambians.

Hydara began his career as a radio presenter before becoming a correspondent for international media organizations. He later co-founded The Point, helping transform it into one of the country's leading independent newspapers. Throughout his career, he was known for his courage, professionalism and determination to expose injustice regardless of the risks involved.

His unwavering commitment to press freedom made him a prominent advocate for journalists' rights. In 2004, after publicly opposing restrictive media laws and expressing his intention to challenge them through the courts, Hydara was gunned down by unidentified assailants while driving home in Banjul on December 16.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The assassination shocked the nation and drew condemnation from media and human rights organizations around the world. For years, the killing remained unresolved, becoming a symbol of the struggle against impunity and attacks on press freedom in The Gambia.

As Gambians commemorate what would have been his 80th birthday, family members, friends and colleagues say his memory remains alive through the values he championed.

Speaking to The Point, his eldest son, Baba Hydara, described his father as a devoted journalist, loving family man and patriot who sacrificed his life in the defence of truth and freedom.

"My father loved The Point newspaper, his family and his country. We welcome the recent convictions of three of his killers, but we will continue to call for the arrest and prosecution of everyone involved in his murder," he said.

Baba went on stating that his dad and veteran journalists Pap Saine, Dixon Colley, Demba Ali Jawo, Amadou Barry, J. Saidy, Swaibou Conateh, Sam Sarr, Alieu Sanyang, Aisha Davis, Ngange Demba Thomas, Ebrima G. Sankareh, Dr. Momodou Tangara, and Ebrima Sillah's influence continues to inspire young journalists entering the profession and flourishing in the field.

Pap Saine, co-publisher of The Point and Hydara's childhood friend, paid glowing tribute to the late journalist, describing him as a fearless defender of the voiceless.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I still remember his commitment and dedication to journalism. He fought against injustice and always stood for those who had no voice," Saine said.

He added that Hydara was not only a great journalist but also a generous humanitarian who quietly supported students and vulnerable people.

"He made great sacrifices for this nation by exposing wrongdoing and defending truth. Though he should have been 80 today, his legacy continues to live on," Saine said.

More than two decades after his death, Deyda Hydara remains one of The Gambia's most enduring symbols of press freedom, courage and public service. As the nation remembers him on his 80th birthday, his life stands as a lasting reminder that while a journalist may be silenced, the truth he fought for can never be buried.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Justice Jaiteh rejects defense request to compel 5 witnesses in trial over alleged rape of male minor